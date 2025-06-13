As the Indiana Pacers continue their push for the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship, guard Andrew Nembhard is keeping his focus squarely on the task at hand.

Following Indiana’s 116-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which gave the Pacers a 2-1 series lead, Nembhard made an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine. When asked if he has started to imagine himself and the Pacers lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the 25-year-old was clear in his response.

“I think it’s a little soon, honestly,” Nembhard said. “We talked about how many days it could be in this series – it’s like eight of 18 right now. We’re just focused on the next one, we can’t get too far ahead. I think we’ve done a good job of that. I haven’t really thought of stuff like that. I’m just working on what can I do next.”

"We're just focusing on the next one." Andrew Nembhard and the Pacers stay grounded with a 2-1 lead in the #NBAFinals

Andrew Nembhard stays focused as Pacers take 2-1 NBA Finals lead over Thunder

Nembhard played 33 minutes in Game 3, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 3-for-5 from the field. Though not a high-volume scorer, his consistent defensive presence and steady decision-making have helped stabilize Indiana’s backcourt alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

Through the first three games of the Finals, Nembhard is averaging 11 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one steal per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range across 32.7 minutes per game.

Now in his second NBA season, the former Gonzaga standout has carved out a key role in Rick Carlisle’s rotation. Nembhard’s ability to defend multiple positions and handle secondary playmaking duties has been vital in Indiana’s playoff run, particularly against high-powered offenses like Oklahoma City’s.

The Pacers, now two wins away from an NBA title, will aim to build on their momentum when they host the Thunder in Game 4 on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series will shift back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Monday.