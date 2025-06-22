Ben Sheppard had an intriguing plan to share before the Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers have had a competitive series against the Thunder so far. They had a 2-1 series lead before Oklahoma City took the next two games. Despite this, Indiana responded in a crucial Game 6 win at home to force Game 7 on the road.

Sheppard talked about his experience during pregame preparations for Game 7 on Saturday. One of the topics he went over was his mustache, which he intends on shaving in the near future. However, he will not do it before the game commences.

“I seen a wedding picture of my dad with a mustache. I think that's why I grew that. I might shave it soon,” Sheppard said.

What's next for Ben Sheppard, Pacers

A fun plan for Ben Sheppard to have as he and the Pacers get ready for Game 7 against the Thunder.

Indiana has had a spectacular playoff run this year. They surprised many by taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games during the first round. The Pacers shocked many when they upset Donovan Mitchell and the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers squad in five games. They kept up the momentum by beating Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in six games.

This resulted in the franchise returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. Their unity as a squad has allowed them to be one of the most potent offenses in the league. They realized their potential when they reached the East Finals in 2024; they now have the opportunity to maximize it by reaching the mountaintop of NBA history.

The Pacers will fight to win their first-ever NBA title when they face the Thunder in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.