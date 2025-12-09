Tyrese Haliburton remains out of commission for the Indiana Pacers due to an Achilles injury. While his recovery is on the right track, there's still no clear timetable for his return.

Despite his unfortunate situation, Haliburton has fully supported his teammates, joining them on the bench in nearly every game. He has embraced being an emotional leader over the years, and the Pacers will need his strong voice amid what has been a challenging campaign.

The 25-year-old guard also makes his teammates feel appreciated. He wore the jersey of Johnny Furphy in the Pacers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday to celebrate the latter's 21st birthday. It was a simple yet touching gesture by Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton showing love for Johnny Furphy on his birthday by wearing his jersey 🙌 (via @Pacers)

The jersey's throwback style also got fans hyped.

“Haliburton repping Furphy? That's cold,” said @_Fort_Knox.

“He's trying to send a message that Y'ALL NEED TO BRING THESE JERSEYS BACK,” added @pacerslegend.

“Nah, this is sick. I need one,” echoed @AKRileyy5.

“Hopefully, it's a preview of next year's full-time uniforms,” posted @Dcox_2.

“I’m begging you, please rebrand next season. We need a jersey refresh desperately,” suggested @JazzPacers15.

Haliburton has helped Furphy in his transition to the NBA. The second-year wingman was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs as the 35th overall pick but was immediately traded to the Pacers.

Furphy, who hails from Australia, hasn't seen much action this season despite Indiana's injury-stricken roster. But he has shown glimpses of potential, especially with his leaping ability and natural athleticism.

The Pacers have the third-worst record in the league at 5-18 entering their game against the Kings.