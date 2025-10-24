Bennedict Mathurin put up a historic stat line in the Indiana Pacers' season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Going into the game, it was the Pacers' first regular-season game without star guard Tyrese Haliburton. He tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Thunder, which will keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season.

With this situation, it required the other talents on Indiana's squad to step up, which had Mathurin take over the spotlight. In 45 minutes of action, he finished with a performance of 36 points, 11 rebounds and an assist. He shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Mathurin accomplished a franchise feat with his display, per StatMuse. He became the first Indiana player since Jalen Rose to score as many points in a season opener.

How Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers played against Thunder

Article Continues Below

Despite Bennedict Mathurin's remarkable efforts, it wasn't effort as the Pacers fell short in a 141-135 loss to the Thunder in double overtime.

It was a matchup to remember with it being a rematch of the NBA Finals, albeit with a few key players missing due to injury. The game more than made up for that as Mathurin shined in the opener while combating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 55-point outing.

Rebounding and free throws made the difference in this thrilling matchup. The Thunder prevailed by securing 60 rebounds while making 45 out of 51 shots at the line for an 88.2% clip. It was similar for the Pacers, but to a lesser extent. Indiana grabbed 55 rebounds but only managed to convert 30 of their 40 free throws throughout the night.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Mathurin. Pascal Siakam had an excellent display with 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 12-of-25 overall, including 3-of-6 from downtown, and 5-of-12 from the charity stripe. Obi Toppin came next with 20 points and five rebounds, Ben Sheppard had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jarace Walker provided 13 points and four assists.

The Pacers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.