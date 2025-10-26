The Indiana Pacers are looking to pick up their first win of the 2025-26 season as they’ve started off the year at 0-2 with losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies. But if the Pacers want to get in the win column, they are going to be a little short-handed for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as Bennedict Mathurin appeared on the team injury report.

Bennedict Mathurin is officially listed as out for the Pacers game against the Timberwolves with a right toe injury, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. Mathurin suffered the injury on Saturday during the team’s loss to the Grizzlies and did not return after exiting the game. He finished the night with a team-high 26 points, three rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes of play.

Mathurin’s absence against the Wolves is a major blow for the Pacers who have been dealing with injury issues to key players this season. Starting point guard and All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is currently recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered during last season’s playoffs.

Article Continues Below

They are also without backup guard TJ McConnell who has yet to make his season debut as he rehabs from a hamstring injury. To make matters worse, Andrew Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the Thunder and is also currently sidelined. Nembhard was expected to play a major role with Haliburton out.

Mathurin had stepped up so far this season in a time of need for the Pacers. Through the first two games of the year, he had been averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 54.8 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mathurin had moved into the starting lineup this season after primarily coming off the bench his first three years in the league.