Tensions flared between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s matchup in Indiana. With the Nets leading 84-79 and just under five minutes remaining, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez called a timeout after a basket by Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin. As both teams headed to their benches, Nets forward Trenton Watford made contact with Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, prompting Pacers center Myles Turner to shove Watford, igniting a heated altercation.

Watford retaliated with a shove of his own, escalating tensions as players and staff from both teams stormed in. The altercation erupted near the courtside seats, creating a chaotic scene. Amid the commotion, Nets coach Jordi Fernandez rushed over in an attempt to intervene but was accidentally knocked into the front row.

Things got heated between Myles Turner and Trendon Watford 👀 Watford was ejected, but Andrew Nembhard and Turner received one technical each.pic.twitter.com/mmH4gRoDww — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The outcome? Watford was hit with two technicals and ejected from the game. Turner and Nembhard were each assessed one technical, though no free throws were awarded. It was yet another heated moment in Indiana’s turbulent week on the court.

Fans were quick to react in social media after the altercation:

“These fights are always like 1% of the Malice at the Palace,” said one X (formerly Twitter) user.

“Tensions boiling over playoff intensity in full swing tonight,” wrote another.

Another user focused on the would be suspensions after the game, saying “Mad players left the bench, suspensions A-comin, lol”

The Indiana Pacers overpowering the Brooklyn Nets

Watford was putting together a strong performance before the game took a chaotic turn. In 27 minutes, he put up 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, knocked down his only three-pointer, and contributed five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. However, with 4:48 remaining in regulation and Brooklyn clinging to an 84-79 lead, his night came to an unexpected halt.

Nembhard’s night ended shortly after. Less than a minute into overtime, he was called for a foul and didn’t hold back his frustration with referee Tony Brothers. That move proved costly, as Brothers handed him a technical—his second of the game—leading to an automatic ejection. He finished with nine points before making his way to the locker room.

In the end, the Pacers got the last laugh, securing a 105-99 victory over the Nets. If there’s one thing Indiana fans aren’t fond of, it’s a brawl. On Nov. 19, 2004, the Pacers were involved in one of the most notorious fights in NBA history “The Malice at the Palace” against the Detroit Pistons—a clash that ultimately led to the breakup of a championship-caliber team.

Back on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Andrew Nembhard got caught up with Mike Conley on a drive, making contact with his face. The officials let it go, but Rudy Gobert didn’t—he responded by delivering a shoulder to Nembhard’s head, which resulted in a flagrant 2 and an ejection. Nembhard didn’t hold back either, launching the ball at Gobert. That outburst earned him a technical, his second of the game, leading to his own ejection.