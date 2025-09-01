As Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton recovers from an Achilles injury, he’s making progress in his recovery. Haliburton may be miles away from playing full-court runs in his timeline toward a return. However, fans got a glimpse of him shooting free throws for the first time since the NBA Finals.

Three months removed from his torn Achilles injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Haliburton was back at the free-throw line taking shots on his Instagram.

No timetable is set for Haliburton’s return. However, considering how late in the season he suffered the injury, which was the very last game of the campaign, he will most likely miss the 2025-26 season. Still, Tyrese will have an opportunity to bounce back to the player he was before his ruptured Achilles.

Tyrese Haliburton on latest update on injury before Pacers’ season

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers were one win away from winning an NBA championship after forcing Game 7 against the Thunder. Since suffering his devastating injury, Haliburton has updated fans throughout the offseason. One of his latest updates revealed he was in a walking boot, working his way out of it.

Article Continues Below

On his long road to recovery, Haliburton said he was close to walking, per Pacers reporter Tony East.

“I’m walking now in my boot,” Haliburton told reporters, via Tony East. “Getting closer to walking full time in my shoe. So that’s exciting for me. It’s kind of like a new benchmark, a new achievement for me… Just being able to walk; it’s like the small wins right now. Just taking it a day at a time. I have good days, bad days.

“Yeah, things are going well… Same treatment, same stuff every day. But falling in love with the grind of that. Just trying to get as well as I can as fast as I can.”

Unfortunately, Haliburton isn’t the only NBA player recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. From Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum to Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, all three players, who wear the number 0, are working their way back to making a full recovery. With Haliburton’s injury being the latest of the three, he has continued to update his fans throughout the process.

