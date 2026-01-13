The Indiana Pacers have been rejuvenated since Rick Carlisle returned to coach the team in 2021. Carlisle has taken the Pacers to the conference finals and the NBA Finals over the last two seasons. However, it recently came to light that Carlisle was using some strange recruiting tactics for players like DeMarcus Cousins, and Draymond Green added to that.

On the most recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Draymond Green echoed that he heard more strange stories about Carlisle. He said he heard from a former teammate of his that Carlisle would just come over to their house, sit around, and then, after a bit, get up and leave.

Green said, “I had a teammate that once played for Rick Carlisle and Rick Carlisle, apparently him and Rick Carlisle live in the same city and he said Rick Carlisle would like in the summer time randomly pop up at his house and sit there and like sit and like sit around and he’d be like, “Man, Rick, what you doing? Why are you just sitting in my house?” And he'd sit there. And then after a while, he'd be like, “All right, I'm out of here. I'll see you later. It's good to see you.” Like, dip. And so, I said all of that to say, “I believe Boog about the selfies.”

The whole reason Green was addressing the story about Carlisle was that DeMarcus Cousins brought up that Carlisle was sending him selfies to try to recruit him.

Cousins did not take very well to Carlisle's attempts to recruit him to Dallas. The big man was an All-Star caliber player for the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where a torn Achilles injury ultimately cut into his potential, and he stopped him from continuing to stay at the All-Star caliber.

Context clues suggest that Harrison Barnes is the former teammate Draymond Green is referring to after he signed with the Mavericks in free agency. It shows that Carlisle has always been an odd guy with quirky behavior.