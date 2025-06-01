The Indiana Pacers had an injury take place to start the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The player who got hurt was forward Jarace Walker.

Less than 30 seconds into the final quarter, Walker contested a shot from Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns inside the paint. Both players were midair as they fell down to the floor. While Towns got back up as he made the shot, Walker was unable to get up as he was in pain.

Video showed he suffered an apparent leg injury as team officials took him to the locker room. He exited the contest after seven minutes of action, having two points and a rebound.

How Pacers played vs. Knicks despite Jarace Walker's injury

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in thex fourth quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the fourth quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Featured image Pascal Siakam
Despite Jarace Walker's injury, the Pacers took care of business as they beat the Knicks 125-108 to win the East Finals series.

The Pacers refused to lose on their homecourt, fending off the Knicks' advances. They grew their lead to double-digits after a 34-23 display in the third quarter, which proved to be too much for New York to overcome. As a result, Indiana returns to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Seven players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win. Pascal Siakam won East Finals MVP as he finished with 31 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Haliburton came next with 21 points and 13 assists, Obi Toppin had 18 points and six rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard provided 14 points, eight assists and six steals.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.