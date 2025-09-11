Winning an NBA title is one of the most difficult milestones to achieve for any player. In fact, a ring can remain elusive for even the best basketball players in the world for their entire careers just like the likes of Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, and Karl Malone. However, history says that even some of the youngest players can already call themselves champions. In fact, a select few even did so in their late teens. Here is a look at the 10 youngest players to win an NBA title.

10. Andrew Bynum – 21

Despite being only 21 years old, Andrew Bynum proved to be a serviceable starting center for the 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers led by Kobe Bryant. The 10th overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft averaged 6.3 points per game and started in 18 of the Lakers' 23 playoff games, before helping the Purple and Gold capture its first championship since 2002. Bynum would also play an instrumental role in helping Los Angeles secure the back-to-back a season later.

9. Johnny Davis – 21

Although Johnny Davis was only a rookie during the 1976-77 season, the then-21-year-old played a huge role in the Portland Trail Blazers' championship campaign that year. He averaged 10.5 points per game during the 1977 NBA Playoffs, including a 25-point masterpiece in the second-round series clincher against the Denver Nuggets.

8. Vern Mikkelsen – 21

A rookie Vern Mikkelsen certainly was ready to contribute for the Minneapolis Lakers. Although George Mikan was the centerpiece of the team, Mikkelsen played a pivotal role for the Purple and Gold. He averaged 13.0 points per game, propelling the Lakers to the 1950 NBA championship.

7. James Wiseman – 21

James Wiseman had a forgettable stint with the Golden State Warriors. But if there's a silver lining, the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft did win an NBA championship with the team in 2022. Although he never saw a single minute of playoff basketball due to injury, Wiseman was still credited with a ring.

6. Tony Parker – 21

Hailing from France, typically, international players need some time to acclimate themselves to the NBA style of play. But for Tony Parker, that wasn't the case. The French guard stepped up as the team's main floor general. In the playoffs, he averaged 17.2 points and 4.3 assists per game, helping the Spurs win the 2005 NBA title at only 21 years old. To make matters more interesting, Parker also propelled San Antonio to win titles in 2007 and 2014, earning Finals MVP honors in the former.

5. Magic Johnson – 20

Unlike other players in this list, Magic Johnson is the only rookie in NBA history to ever claim the Finals MVP award. A 20-year-old Johnson was unafraid of the bright lights of the playoffs. He had an unforgettable Finals debut, averaging 21.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. The rookie's performance ultimately influenced the game like no other, giving an early glimpse of position-less basketball.

4. Moses Moody – 20

Another young prospect in the Warriors' 2022 championship team was Moses Moody. In his rookie season, Moody served as a long-term project for Golden State, playing limited minutes as a reserve guard behind Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Although he averaged just 3.2 points per game, he had a strong 10-point performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Unlike many rookies, Talen Horton-Tucker was the youngest player in the 2020 NBA Finals, a unique atmosphere held inside a bubble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As a rookie in a loaded Lakers team, it's only natural that he barely saw any minutes. Nonetheless, he had a strong nine-point showing against the Houston Rockets in the Game 5 clincher of the second round. Furthermore, he became one of the few rookies to ever win an NBA title and just the second teenager to accomplish the feat.

2. Jonathan Kuminga – 19

The last time a teenager won an NBA title was Jonathan Kuminga. At only 19 years old, a rookie Kuminga was part of the Warriors' 2022 championship team that defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. But despite being a rookie, he was ready to answer Steve Kerr's call, even starting in three playoff contests. Throughout the 2022 playoffs, Kuminga put up 5.2 points per game.

1. Darko Milicic – 18

Plenty of basketball fans consider Darko Milicic as one of the biggest busts in NBA history. After all, he was drafted ahead of the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. But on the bright side, Milicic did snag an NBA title after riding the bench of the Detroit Pistons' historic 2004 championship run. In the process, he became the youngest player in league history to win a ring at only 18 years old.