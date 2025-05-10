May 10, 2025 at 1:34 AM ET

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers dropped Game 3 of their second round series against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The matchup saw Cleveland lead by double-digits for most of the night, which surprisingly led to a James Johnson appearance for Indiana.

Head coach Rick Carlisle decided to put his NBA veteran into the game, which sparked some interesting discussions.

Pacers' surprising James Johnson move threw social media ablaze

With the Cleveland Cavaliers leading 119-96 with 5:03 remaining in what was a tightly officiated Game 3, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle inserted veteran forward James Johnson into the game.

The broadcasting team mentioned Johnson's entering the lineup as a possible message being sent by the Pacers. About 10 seconds into the ensuing possession, Johnson set a hard screen on Cavs guard Max Strus and was whistled for an offensive foul. Shortly after that, Johnson threw a light elbow at Cavs big man Evan Mobley.

James Johnson made just 12 appearances in the 2024-25 season and played 3.1 minutes per game. Friday night was Johnson's first appearance this postseason an dfinished with three points, one rebound, one steal, and one foul in five minutes of play.

When Johnson checked in, fans on social media began reacting to what was an interesting decision by Carlisle to insert Johnson.

Game 4 between the Pacers and Cavs will be back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday night at 8PM EST.