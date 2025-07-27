The biggest key need of this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs was addressing the offensive line, which was thoroughly obliterated by the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl. Kansas City has gone all-in on doing just that, including drafting offensive tackle Josh Simmons with their late first round pick this past April.

While it's still just training camp, the early returns on Simmons have been hopeful, to say the least.

” Rookie OT Josh Simmons has been a standout through one week of camp — and it could potentially shift the competition to the right side, where Jaylon Moore and Jawaan Taylor rotated today, per local reports,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter. “Simmons has been holding firm on the left.”

Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs also reaffirmed their commitment to the offensive line by signing Trey Smith to a record-breaking extension that will keep him with the team long term.

A potentially huge development

If the reports are true that Josh Simmons has been making waves at training camp, that could be scary news for the rest of the NFL. The only area where the Chiefs aren't necessarily considered to be elite is at that position, and if Simmons could change that, then Kansas City could be arguably the most complete team in the NFL heading into next year.

In all likelihood, it would take more than just one rookie for the Chiefs to turn around what looked to be a listless offensive line in their Super Bowl demolition at the hands of the Eagles. In that game, Patrick Mahomes was constantly under duress, and making matters even more embarrassing was the fact that the Eagles only sent four rushers after him for the entire game, and were still able to get home with consistency.

Despite that setback, Kansas City has won three straight AFC Championships and two of the last three Super Bowls, and they will look to get their dynasty back on its championship track this season.

It looks like they may be relying heavily on a rookie to help them do so.