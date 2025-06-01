The Indiana Pacers' offense blew the New York Knicks away in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but their suffocating defense truly clinched the historic win. While Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam shone offensively, they would not have won the series without Andrew Nembhard's defense on Jalen Brunson.

Brunson scored a series-low 19 points in Game 6, shooting just 8-for-18 from the floor. Nembhard was his primary defender all game, allowing just 9.1 points per 100 possessions in 55 matchups, according to a Pacers fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Nembhard's lateral quickness and hand activity repeatedly frustrated Brunson as the Knicks guard struggled to get into the paint all game. Nembhard was also effective as an off-ball defender, serving as the Pacers' primary help defender despite his slim 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame.

Before Game 6, Brunson primarily faced the bigger, more physical Aaron Nesmith on most possessions. But Nesmith suffered an ankle injury in Game 3 and averaged only 22.7 minutes per game over the series' final three installments. His limitations forced Rick Carlisle to shift Nembhard onto Brunson in Game 6, in which the third-year guard proved he likely should have received the assignment all along.

Andrew Nembhard helps Pacers end 25-year-long ECF drought

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the win, the Pacers advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. While still seeking its first championship in franchise history, Indiana's current 62 wins are the most in team history since the 2003-2004 season.

When the Pacers made the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, that appearance ended a 10-year-long drought. They had not previously been to the conference finals since the Paul George and Roy Hibbert-led teams twice fell to LeBron James' Miami Heat in 2013 and 2014.

However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Brunson suffering injuries in the playoffs, many saw their 2024 run as a fluke. One year later, the same Indiana squad proved its success is anything but a mirage. As various criticisms of the Pacers continue to swirl, they are now just four wins away from a title.

While the Pacers have already pulled off numerous impressive postseason victories, they face their toughest challenge in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been waiting for their opponent after dismantling the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. The Thunder entered the playoffs with the best record in the NBA, presenting the toughest stylistic matchup for Indiana.