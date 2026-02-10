Five days after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac is in line to potentially make his Indiana Pacers debut against the New York Knicks. The center is listed as questionable with a lingering ankle sprain. Here is everything we know about Ivica Zubac's injury and his playing status against the Knicks.

Ivica Zubac injury status vs. Knicks

Since acquiring him at the trade deadline, the Pacers have not been able to deploy Ivica Zubac, who continues to be held back by an ankle injury. Zubac, who has not played since Feb. 2, is officially listed as questionable, but he does not appear likely to make his debut any time soon.

While Zubac has yet to be downgraded on the official injury report, Indiana is already preparing to be without him for its next two games, a back-to-back against the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Zubac would not play in either game on an Indianapolis morning radio show on Tuesday, according to Rotowire.

Carlisle's admission will keep Zubac out through the All-Star break. He should be ready to make his debut on Feb. 19, when the Pacers return to the road to face the Washington Wizards.

Without Zubac in the lineup, expect Jay Huff to earn two more starts before likely reverting to the bench. Carlisle has some frontcourt shifting to do in his starting lineup with Johnny Furphy suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Indiana's loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and Obi Toppin still out with a stress fracture. Backup center Micah Potter is also listed as questionable with a hip bruise.

The Pacers' lack of frontcourt depth puts them in an interesting position against the streaking Knicks, who are 8-1 in their last nine games. Carlisle's shorthanded team will have its hands full with Karl-Anthony Towns, who has enters the matchup with five consecutive double-doubles.

Pacers injury report

Johnny Furphy, OUT — Torn ACL

Tyrese Haliburton, OUT — Torn Achilles

Quenton Jackson, Questionable — G League

T.J. McConnell, Questionable — Right hamstring soreness

Aaron Nesmith, Questionable — Left hand strain

Taelon Peter, Questionable — G League

Micah Potter, Questionable — Left hip contusion

Ethan Thompson, Questionable — G League

Obi Toppin, OUT — Right foot stress fracture

Ivica Zubac, Questionable — Left ankle sprain

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby, Questionable — Right toe soreness

Pacome Dadiet, Questionable — G League

Dillon Jones, Questionable — G League

Miles McBride, OUT — Pelvic core muscle surgery

Mitchell Robinson, OUT — Injury management