The Indiana Pacers received bad news regarding Johnny Furphy's right ACL injury following an MRI on Monday. Furphy reportedly suffered a right ACL injury, according to HoopsHype's Michael Sotto.

“Indiana Pacers swingman Johnny Furphy underwent an MRI today, which confirmed he has a torn right ACL,” HoopsHype reported. “Furphy, a key contributor who the organization is high on, has started 21 of 35 games for Indiana this season.”

Furphy exited the Pacers' 122-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday with four points, three assists, and two rebounds in 14 minutes. He's expected to miss the rest of the regular season. In only his second season with the Pacers, Furphy had averaged 5.1 points on 47% shooting, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes per game this season.

With starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire 2025-26 campaign due to a torn Achilles in Game 7 of last year's NBA Finals, Furphy took on an increased role for the Pacers.

Johnny Furphy expected to miss regular season for Pacers

While Tyrese Haliburton continues to make progress amid rehab, Johnny Furphy's ACL injury will be the Pacers' newest fixture on the injury report between now and the end of the regular season. He sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Pacers' 18-point loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Coming down from a dunk, Furphy landed awkwardly and needed help off the floor, per Pacers reporter Alex Golden.

Johnny Furphy was able to walk to the bench with help, but then was taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/uGzeQY0cCA — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) February 8, 2026

It's a devastating blow for the Pacers, as Furphy will miss the remaining games of the regular season and potentially part of the 2026-27 campaign.