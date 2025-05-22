The Indiana Pacers pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks in NBA playoff history on Wednesday night. The Pacers were taking on the New York Knicks on the road in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks led by 14 points with under three minutes to go, but Indiana came back and forced overtime. Multiple players came up with big shots down the stretch, but the Pacers don't get that 138-135 win without Aaron Nesmith, who exploded for 20 points in the final five minutes of regulation.

Aaron Nesmith could not be stopped in the final minutes of Game 1. Nesmith knocked down six threes in the final five minutes and made two three throws to get his 20 points in that stretch. That set up Tyrese Haliburton for an insane buzzer beater to force overtime.

A few players have scored 19 points in a five-minute stretch in the NBA Playoffs, but Nesmith is the first player in the play-by-play era to ever score 20 points in a five-minute stretch.

“Aaron Nesmith is the FIRST player in the playbyplay era to score 20 points in a 5-minute span in the 2nd half of a playoff game,” Automatic said in a post. “And he did it in the final 5 minutes of the 4th to ignite maybe the most improbable comeback win in playoff history.”

After Nesmith fueled the comeback, Haliburton tied the game with a ridiculous shot at the buzzer to force overtime. The Pacers had all of the momentum heading into the extra period, and after both teams traded blows for a few minutes, Indiana made the winning plays down the stretch and got a massive win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1 delivered in every possible way, and it's clear that is going to be an outstanding series. The Pacers and Knicks will get together for Game 2 on Friday night. The game will get underway at 8:00 ET from Madison Square Garden in New York, and it will be airing on TNT/Max. The Knicks are favored by 5.5 points as they need to get a win.