Tyrese Haliburton is going on an absolute tear this postseason. He proved to be one of the most clutch players in the league again on Thursday night after hitting the game-winner in the Indiana Pacers' 111-110 Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton's brilliant play has caught the attention of LeBron James, who revealed one of the most overlooked aspects of the star guard that's helping Indiana win.

During the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash, the Los Angeles Lakers' forward explained how Haliburton is the type of player that guys would “run through a wall” for. James claimed he saw the energy from the 25-year-0ld point guard during their time playing together in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“You get why the [Pacers] are the team they are, and it starts with the head of the snake… You would run through a wall for certain guys, and [Hali] is a guy that you would do that for.”

That's some high praise from LeBron James. Although Tyrese Haliburton didn't play much during the Olympics, James loved the good attitude and energy the Pacers star brought to the table each day in Paris.

It's amazing to see Tyrese Haliburton playing so well after being named the most overrated player in the league by his peers. Perhaps he took a page out of Michael Jordan's playbook and took that personally. He's been on fire throughout the playoffs, averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while hitting 46.5% of his shots from the field and going 33.1% from the three-point line.

Game 2 between the Pacers and Thunder tips off on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. It'll be the second contest in Oklahoma City before the series moves on to Indiana for Games 3 and 4. Based on how this postseason has gone, we should continue seeing Tyrese Haliburton play at a high level.