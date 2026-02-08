Things are not getting better for the Indiana Pacers. On Sunday, they suffered a 122-104 loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, which extended Indiana's losing streak to four games.

Making the day worse for Indiana was the injury suffered by second-year forward Johnny Furphy in the second half.

The 21-year-old Furphy made a cut to the basket during a Pacers possession in the third quarter and tried to go up for a dunk.

He made the throwdown, but appeared to suffer an injury after landing on the floor. Furphy immediately grabbed his right knee while in clear pain.

The former Kansas Jayhawks star later went to the locker room in a wheelchair, which was not an encouraging sight for the Pacers and their fans.

Here is a short clip of his landing and injury:

Johnny Furphy was able to walk to the bench with help, but then was taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/uGzeQY0cCA — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) February 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

Before he left the Raptors game, Furphy scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field, dished out three assists and grabbed two rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

Furphy's injury adds to the headaches of Indiana, which is already missing the services of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

The Pacers are also without Obi Toppin, while team newcomers and trade deadline acquisitions Ivica Zubac and forward Kobe Brown are still not with the team.

The banged-up Pacers, who dropped to 13-40, will look to rebound and win their first game in their current road trip on Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.