NBA legend Magic Johnson made his thoughts on the situation involving Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's father very clear.

John Haliburton was on the court in the Pacers' series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5. He appeared to taunt Giannis Antetokounmpo, which upset the Bucks star. The Pacers eventually announced he won't attend any of the games moving forward.

Johnson did not comment on the events at the time. However, he broke his silence on the situation as he felt bad for Haliburton's father.

“I didn’t want to comment on it because I like Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton but sometimes our emotions get the best of us and I think that’s what happened to him. I love the support John and his wife give Tyrese and how John taught his son old school basketball, how to play the game the right way, and how to make his teammates better,” Johnson said.

Magic Johnson praises Tyrese Haliburton's G1 performance

Magic Johnson also had high remarks for Tyrese Haliburton after his performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the East Semis. The Pacers won 121-112 thanks to the star guard's efforts.

“Tyrese Haliburton is nothing but a winner and an incredible leader. That was on display yesterday as he led his team to a 121-112 victory on the road over the Cavaliers!” Johnson exclaimed.

Haliburton showed out with a double-double of 22 points and 13 assists. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

His high-level consistency will be pivotal for Indiana to have a solid chance at stunning the Cavaliers in this series. He will also hope for Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner to assist him in achieving their second straight Conference Finals berth.

The Pacers will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Cavaliers in Game 2. The contest will take place on May 6 at 7 p.m. ET.