Tyrese Haliburton played at a high level in the Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals series win over the New York Knicks. This resulted in NBA legend Magic Johnson having high remarks for the star guard.

Throughout the six-game series, Haliburton averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, six rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. He shot 45.5% from the field, including 32.7% from beyond the arc, and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

Johnson reacted to Haliburton's clutch performances, especially with his composure in the fourth quarter of Game 6 on Saturday night. He finished with 21 points and 13 assists to close out the series against the Knicks.

“Haliburton dominated the New York Knicks in the Fourth Quarter with the pick-and-roll play last night! He was virtually unstoppable. He either scored or had a great pass to score,” Johnson exclaimed.

What lies ahead for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It's notable praise for one of the NBA's greats in Magic Johnson to give to Tyrese Haliburton. Considering how successful the Pacers' playoff run has been, the star guard deserves a lot of credit for his efforts.

Haliburton is only five years into his NBA career, and he already accomplished his first NBA Finals appearance. Since the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Pacers midway through the 2021-22 season, the young guard simply evolved into one of the best stars in the league.

While's he fended off the “overrated” label throughout this year's playoff run, Haliburton continues having his focus be on leading Indiana to glory. The team returns to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, which makes this appearance their second in franchise history. This presents a huge opportunity for Haliburton and this year's squad to etch themselves in the record books as a squad who did the unlikely.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The contest will take place on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.