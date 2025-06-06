The Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA world on Thursday night after earning a 111-110 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Pacers trailed for most of the game before Tyrese Haliburton connected on a game-winning shot in the final seconds of the contest. Haliburton scored 14 points and added 10 assists while Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Myles Turner recorded 15 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

After the game, Turner shared his thoughts on the big Game 1 win, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“You're one step closer,” Turner told reporters. “But we have a lot of work to do… We're one step closer. It feels good to get the first one underneath your belt.”

There were not many people around the NBA world who expected the Pacers to reach the Finals. The Thunder, however, were a popular pick to earn a championship appearance. Oklahoma City reached the second round of the playoffs a year ago, and they enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 regular season. With MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, doubting the Thunder has become a risky thing to do.

As for Indiana, the Pacers have embraced the “overrated” narrative. Despite what others may say, this Pacers team believes in their ability to get the job done. Thursday's win tells fans everything they need to know about Indiana. Even when the Pacers are trailing by a significant amount, they simply will not give up.

Tyrese Haliburton has been considered an All-Star caliber player over the past couple of years. In the 2025 postseason, though, Haliburton has cemented himself as one of the best players in the sport.

Haliburton, Turner, Siakam and the Pacers will attempt to take a 2-0 series lead over the Thunder in Game 2 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.