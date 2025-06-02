Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner wasn't done taking shots at the New York Knicks after beating them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers took down the Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 to win the series and advance to the 2025 NBA Finals. It marks the first time that Indiana returned to the biggest stage of the postseason since 2000, making the feat they accomplished very important.

After a tough series against their rivals, Turner decided to take another shot at the Knicks on social media. He used a clip from the popular “Family Guy” cartoon show, which featured a joke about betting money on the New York franchise. With how the East Finals turned out, it's clear that he meant it to sting towards fans from the Empire State.

Myles Turner posts a ‘Family Guy’ clip mocking the Knicks on Instagram 🤣👀 (via @Original_Turner/ IG) pic.twitter.com/4drz9U8VI8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Myles Turner, Pacers

It was a great shot for Myles Turner to fire at the Knicks. This was certainly the case after the Pacers beat them in convincing fashion to win the East Finals.

Turner had solid scoring performances throughout the six-game series. He averaged 13 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 56% from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc. He's been loyal to Indiana since he began his NBA career in 2015, as his trip to the NBA Finals would be his greatest reward in doing so.

Indiana now has a date with destiny. The franchise never won a championship in the NBA, with the closest being in 2000 when they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. While they are heavy underdogs going into the series, their playoff run has showed that their opponents must not take them lightly.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The contest will take place on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.