Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner wasn't done taking shots at the New York Knicks after beating them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers took down the Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 to win the series and advance to the 2025 NBA Finals. It marks the first time that Indiana returned to the biggest stage of the postseason since 2000, making the feat they accomplished very important.

After a tough series against their rivals, Turner decided to take another shot at the Knicks on social media. He used a clip from the popular “Family Guy” cartoon show, which featured a joke about betting money on the New York franchise. With how the East Finals turned out, it's clear that he meant it to sting towards fans from the Empire State.

What lies ahead for Myles Turner, Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) raises the trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Magic Johnson gets real about Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s dominance vs. KnicksRichard Pereira ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center with Warriors' Stephen Curry and Cavs' Kyrie Irving in the background
Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals brings first since Stephen Curry, Kyrie IrvingJosue Pavon ·
Reggie Miller and Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon are seen after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers legend Reggie Miller calls out ‘fake a**’ Knicks fans after ECFJackson Stone ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) raises the trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
‘Fire’ Myles Turner Pacers tribute video gives him ‘chills’Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton trolls Knicks, fans with hype videoTroy Finnegan ·
In the middle is Paul George in Thunder jersey and Paul George in Pacers jersey. On the side of Thunder's George is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. On the Pacers' George side is Tyrse Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.
How Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals traces back to Paul George tradesBailey Bassett ·

It was a great shot for Myles Turner to fire at the Knicks. This was certainly the case after the Pacers beat them in convincing fashion to win the East Finals.

Turner had solid scoring performances throughout the six-game series. He averaged 13 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 56% from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc. He's been loyal to Indiana since he began his NBA career in 2015, as his trip to the NBA Finals would be his greatest reward in doing so.

Indiana now has a date with destiny. The franchise never won a championship in the NBA, with the closest being in 2000 when they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. While they are heavy underdogs going into the series, their playoff run has showed that their opponents must not take them lightly.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The contest will take place on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.