Myles Turner emerged as a breakout Game 6 hero for the Indiana Pacers. But Turner also gets to taste the finals for the first time ever. Which led to a “fire” tribute video dedicated to him that gave him “chills.”

Turner is the longest tenured member of the Pacers. He's now taking part of the franchise's second-ever NBA Finals appearance. His Pacers rolled to the 125-108 romp of the New York Knicks to seal the Eastern Conference title Saturday night.

Turner takes a backseat to spotlight grabbing superstars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. But one video made sure to honor him in a great way. This two-minute, 30-second video reflected back on Turner's journey from NBA Draft prospect to blocking machine. And sparked a “fire” response from Turner himself.

I Got Chills Man This Is 🔥

The video ends with Turner's already renown postgame speech. Saying “It's been a long time coming man!”

Pacers' Myles Turner has huge matchup ahead in Thunder battle

Turner rose as one of seven Indiana players to surpass 10 points. He dropped 11 on the Knicks while collecting two rebounds.

Turner spent most of his night defending and denying scoring opportunities. Notably against Karl Anthony-Towns, Jalen Brunson, or Josh Hart. Turner ensured he had the key covered and contested.

Again, Turner became reflective of this new achievement with the Pacers.

“I've spent a third of my life here man. It's crazy,” Turner said in addressing the fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Turner now gets his long-awaited opportunity to chase a ring. Plus bring a 58-year-old franchise a long-awaited Larry O'Brien Trophy back home. But a huge matchup looms for him and the East champions.

Oklahoma City is more than the league's best team. The Thunder brings stout depth and talent in the frontcourt. The 29-year-old will tangle with Chet Holmgren down low. Turner will also battle 7-foot center Isaiah Hartenstein — who's seeking his first championship ring in an NBA career that started in 2018.

Turner has the tributes pouring in. He's lauded for his loyalty toward the Pacers and their fans. But he knows capturing a championship is all that matters in the end. His “fire” tribute video could give him additional fuel come Thursday night.