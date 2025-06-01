Myles Turner emerged as a breakout Game 6 hero for the Indiana Pacers. But Turner also gets to taste the finals for the first time ever. Which led to a “fire” tribute video dedicated to him that gave him “chills.”

Turner is the longest tenured member of the Pacers. He's now taking part of the franchise's second-ever NBA Finals appearance. His Pacers rolled to the 125-108 romp of the New York Knicks to seal the Eastern Conference title Saturday night.

Turner takes a backseat to spotlight grabbing superstars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. But one video made sure to honor him in a great way. This two-minute, 30-second video reflected back on Turner's journey from NBA Draft prospect to blocking machine. And sparked a “fire” response from Turner himself.

The video ends with Turner's already renown postgame speech. Saying “It's been a long time coming man!”

Pacers' Myles Turner has huge matchup ahead in Thunder battle

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Turner rose as one of seven Indiana players to surpass 10 points. He dropped 11 on the Knicks while collecting two rebounds.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton trolls Knicks, fans with hype videoTroy Finnegan ·
In the middle is Paul George in Thunder jersey and Paul George in Pacers jersey. On the side of Thunder's George is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. On the Pacers' George side is Tyrse Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.
How Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals traces back to Paul George tradesBailey Bassett ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots the ball while Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pistons rumors: Myles Turner, Naz Reid on radar, but there’s a catchPreston Byers ·
Pacers center Myles Turner (33) after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers center Myles Turner’s ‘unsexy’ mic drop to all the doubtersJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton ‘overrated thing’ declared deadZachary Weinberger ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How Pacers’ Jalen Brunson stopper changed Game 6Jaren Kawada ·

Turner spent most of his night defending and denying scoring opportunities. Notably against Karl Anthony-Towns, Jalen Brunson, or Josh Hart. Turner ensured he had the key covered and contested.

Again, Turner became reflective of this new achievement with the Pacers.

“I've spent a third of my life here man. It's crazy,” Turner said in addressing the fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Turner now gets his long-awaited opportunity to chase a ring. Plus bring a 58-year-old franchise a long-awaited Larry O'Brien Trophy back home. But a huge matchup looms for him and the East champions.

Oklahoma City is more than the league's best team. The Thunder brings stout depth and talent in the frontcourt. The 29-year-old will tangle with Chet Holmgren down low. Turner will also battle 7-foot center Isaiah Hartenstein — who's seeking his first championship ring in an NBA career that started in 2018.

Turner has the tributes pouring in. He's lauded for his loyalty toward the Pacers and their fans. But he knows capturing a championship is all that matters in the end. His “fire” tribute video could give him additional fuel come Thursday night.