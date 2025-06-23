The Indiana Pacers came up a game short of winning the NBA Finals for the first time in their franchise history, as they suffered a 103-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 on Sunday night. After the game, Obi Toppin placed the blame for the defeat on himself, citing his inability to get over Tyrese Haliburton being forced out of the game with an Achilles injury after just seven minutes.

Haliburton, who was playing through a calf strain, crumpled to the ground in serious pain midway through the first quarter, dealing Indiana a shock to their core that they ultimately proved to be unable to overcome. Toppin admitted that it was tough for him to move past seeing his teammate go down like that, and that it had a negative impact on his performance throughout the rest of the game.

“We needed Ty out there,” Toppin said after the game. “He's been good for us all year, and for him to go down, beginning a game like that, that s*** sucked the soul out of us … I don't feel like I played good because I was thinking about it the whole day and I felt like it was my fault.”

Obi Toppin, Pacers looking to turn the page after coming up just short vs. Thunder

With a championship on the line, Toppin certainly didn't have his best game, as he failed to score a point, missing all four of his shots, while hauling in a pair of rebounds and dishing out an assist. Ultimately, though, you win as a team and lose as a team, so while Toppin didn't play particularly well, the loss can't fall solely on his shoulders.

It was always going to be tough for Indiana to overcome losing their best player moments into the game, and they fought valiantly the rest of the way. The Thunder proved to be too much to handle, though, and it resulted in a crushing defeat for Indiana. Now, they will head into an offseason full of questions, with all eyes on Haliburton as fans wait to find out the severity of his injury.