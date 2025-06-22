For the first time in nine years, the NBA Finals will have a Game 7. And for the first time ever, the Indiana Pacers will be a part of one.

Tonight marks the end of the NBA season, and for either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Pacers, it will be the sweetest moment in their franchise's history. While the Thunder technically hold a title from the 1979 Seattle Supersonics, since moving to OKC in 2008, the team has not won a title.

It's been quite a bit longer for the Pacers.

Founded in 1967 in the American Basketball Association (ABA), the Pacers won three ABA titles in four years from 1970 to 1973. Over the last 52 years, though, there has only been heartbreak.

Since joining the NBA in 1976, the Pacers have made it to the NBA Finals twice — 2000 and this year — and previously lost to Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers during their first trip to the Finals. Then, Reggie Miller was the team's undisputed star, averaging a team-best 24.3 points per game in those six games.

Now, Miller is the biggest Pacers fan — possibly aside from John Haliburton — and has not held back his love for the franchise he represented during his entire 18-year NBA career. So it would be only fitting for Miller to be the voice of the Pacers' hype video before they take the court tonight for the biggest game in team history.

“This is it. Game 7. The moment we've all been fighting for,” Miller said in the video posted to X, formerly Twitter. “And now on the edge of history, we stand together. A team backed by a fanbase that never sat down, never went quiet, and never stopped believing. Others said we were not supposed to be here. They saw doubt, but we saw destiny. They said we snuck in, but we kicked the door down. Earned every play, every bruise, and the right to be on this stage. Let it be known: we're not here to participate. Tonight, we write the ending they never saw coming. It's about claiming everything we built together. It's about taking their will and turning our beliefs into banners. Tonight, a new champion will be crowned. Let's bring that hardware home, gentlemen.”

Let it be known, we’re not here to participate.

Narrated by Reggie Miller. pic.twitter.com/m3XoFVtRDX — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Like in 2000, the Pacers were also expected to lose, but by many, they were believed to be the overwhelming underdog against the Thunder. Despite this, the Pacers won a thrilling Game 1 in Oklahoma City, took a 2-1 lead, and then forced a Game 7 facing elimination at home in Game 6.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will begin at approximately 7 p.m. CT.