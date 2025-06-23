As the fear had been that Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the extent of the injury would be confirmed by Shams Charania of ESPN. With the sports world reacting to Haliburton's injury, Charania would report that the point guard has “sustained a torn right Achilles tendon.”

Looking at how much time he would miss, there's no doubt it would be a significant portion of next season, with roughly the same situation happening to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and his Achilles tear. Haliburton had suffered from a calf strain in Game 5, but played through it in Game 6 and ultimately in Sunday's outing when the injury was sustained in the first quarter.

“Breaking: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 against Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Haliburton played through a calf strain in the same leg during the NBA Finals for an opportunity to win a championship.”

There is no doubt that Haliburton had been the driving force in leading Indiana to the NBA Finals, where the team beat the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the East Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks. Consequently, the group would push the series in the NBA Finals against the No. 1 seed in the West, Oklahoma City, to seven games, giving them a run for their money.

A long recovery process ahead of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

Subsequently, the Pacers' star in Haliburton was seen leaving on crutches after the defeat as he now looks to recover for an eventual return, though it figures to be a long time from now since a torn Achilles leads to a long process. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle would say after the game that the team's “hearts dropped” when they saw Haliburton go down, according to The Athletic.

“What happened with Tyrese is, all of our hearts dropped,” Carlisle said. “He authored one of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA, with dramatic play after dramatic play. It was just something that no one’s ever seen. And did it as one of 17 (players). That’s the beautiful thing about him.”

At any rate, the Pacers look to further improve after finishing with a 50-32 record, which put them fourth in the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals.