The Indiana Pacers sent the New York Knicks home for the offseason on Saturday night with a 125-108 victory in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Finals series, and in the immediate aftermath of the win, star guard Tyrese Haliburton made sure to pour salt in the gaping wounds of die-hard Knicks fan Ben Stiller with a savage six-word message on social media.

After picking up a 111-94 victory in Game 5 to save their season, the vibes were high in New York ahead of Game 6. Before the game, Stiller made note of Haliburton arriving at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a duffel bag, jokingly saying that he already had his bag prepared to return to Madison Square Garden for a potential Game 7.

“Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY,” Stiller said in a post on X.

Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY. https://t.co/0vHKAEPHhI — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton didn't immediately respond to Stiller, as his focus was solely on winning Game 6. That doesn't mean he didn't take note of the popular actor's trash talk, though, and after Indiana booked their spot in the 2025 NBA Finals, Haliburton looped back around to Stiller and put him in a body bag with a quick response.

“Nah, was to pack y’all up,” Haliburton said in response to Stiller.

Article Continues Below

Nah, was to pack y’all up https://t.co/hhgo9fp8ib — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers turn attention towards Finals matchup with Thunder

The Pacers-Knicks series was a tense affair, but Indiana continued their stunning run to the Finals by dispatching New York for the second straight season. Haliburton may not have won Eastern Conference Finals MVP (Pascal Siakam earned that honor instead), but he was vital to his team's success yet again, as he averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, and six rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from the field in this series.

Now, Indiana will turn their attention towards the Finals, where they will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who blew past the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in their Western Conference Finals series. The Pacers will be heavy underdogs once again in this series, but that's a role Haliburton and his crew have embraced throughout this run, and they will be looking to shock the world once again when they return to action on Thursday, June 5 for Game 1 of the Finals.