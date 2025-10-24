Despite him not playing this season with his injury, Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade, was excited about the Indiana Pacers' season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her experience at the game. Jade took a video of the Jumbotron when they showed Haliburton during the hype video package, writing, “So back!!!” over it.

It's great to see Haliubrton and his fiancée still supporting the Pacers while he rehabs his ruptured Achilles injury. He recently revealed that he has “started running, jumping, [and] doing all the little things.”

Tyrese Haliburton missed the Pacers' season opener against the Thunder due to his injury

Even without Haliburton, the Pacers nearly beat the Thunder, taking them to double overtime in the season opener. Haliburton was at the game supporting his teammates, but it wasn't enough to help them win.

Last year's NBA MVP, Shaivonte Gilgeous-Alexander, continued his dominant tear, scoring 55 points in the overtime win. He played 45 minutes and went 15-31 from the field. He also shot 26 free throws, making 23 of them.

Article Continues Below

Bennedict Mathurin and Pascal Siakam combined for 68 points in the loss. Obi Toppin also had 20 points off the bench. Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker scored 15 and 13, respectively.

The Pacers' season opener was an NBA Finals rematch against the Thunder. Haliburton played a major role in getting the Pacers to the Finals, but he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the series.

They tried to rally, but the Thunder were too much to overcome, and Haliburton had to watch from the sidelines. He will miss the 2025-26 season as well, but hopefully, he is back for the 2026-27 season.

Haliburton had one of his best seasons in the NBA during the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game in the regular season.

He has become a star in Indiana after being traded there. Haliburton began his career with the Sacramento Kings, playing almost two seasons there before being traded.