The Indiana Pacers made a surprising roster move this week when they cut former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and signed reigning dunk contest champion Mac McClung to a multi-year contract. McClung got his first minutes with the Pacers on Wednesday during the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, and his first bucket might not have been a dunk, but it was a highlight worthy play all the same.

Mac McClung’s first bucket with the Pacers came during the second quarter when he came off a screen set by Pascal Siakam and found himself clear for a three-point shot. He knocked the shot down, only to be fouled by Mavericks guard Brandon Williams for an and-one. He would make the free-throw to complete the three-point play.

It’s been a long journey for McClung to get to this point where he has a multi-year contract in the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, McClung had a stint with the Chicago Bulls on a pair of 10-day contracts, and with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract.

He spent part of the 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract, and then all of last season with the Orlando Magic on a two-way contract. In between his time with the 76ers and Magic, McClung became the first G League player to win the NBA’s dunk contest in 2023-24.

Across three seasons, McClung has appeared in a total of six NBA games at a little over 12 minutes per game. He holds career averages of 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Should he be invited to the dunk contest this season, McClung will be shooting for an unprecedented fourth consecutive dunk contest win. He is currently tied with former NBA player Nate Robinson as the only players who have won the dunk contest three times.