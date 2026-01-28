Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed an unforgettable postseason last year, leading the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals and establishing himself as one of the most clutch players in the sport today. He exuded an aura that transcended statistics, even though those were pretty darn good anyway. Just as he had the sports-watching world in the palm of his hand, brutal misfortune struck. The star point guard suffered a torn Achilles early in Game 7 of the Finals and was forced to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder claim their first Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Haliburton has had much time for contemplation during his recovery, and he is using his season-long absence to become a better basketball player. Such a quest may entail putting on some extra weight, or a lot of extra weight. The two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection told LeBron James on the “Mind the Game” podcast that he has gained 30 pounds since his devastating injury.

He is not too worried about his physique, however. Haliburton hopes to use his newfound girth to his advantage.

The 25-year-old averaged only 3.0 free throw attempts per contest last season and 2.7 for his career. He has the smooth stroke to bury opponents on the charity stripe (85.5 percent in 333 regular season games), so this is obviously an area he and the Pacers want to address. While recovering, Haliburton has watched closely at how aggressive guards like Austin Reaves and Payton Pritchard impose their will when driving to the rim.

“That's really something that I'm trying to focus on through my rehab, just being more physical,” the 2023-24 assists king told James. “I was 180 pounds on Game 7 day. I'm 210 right now.

“Obviously, as I start to run I'm going to get that off of me. Some of it's not good because I've been drowning my sorrows in cookies and ice cream (smiling), but I think I see that and it's just a way for me to be more physical at the rim {and} to get more free throws. I think that's important, just slowing the game down.”

Tyrese Haliburton has a new perspective on the game, and it could add an intriguing element to his offensive arsenal. He must avoid becoming sluggish, but additional padding could enable him to muscle defenders at a higher rate. The No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is not clinging to his 2025 triumphs. He understands the importance of evolving.

The Pacers did not win the Eastern Conference on talent alone. Sure, they boasted two All-Star-caliber players and a number of other impactful contributors, but chemistry, connectivity and superb instincts launched them to the precipice of championship immortality. Rick Carlisle's team must concoct a similar formula if it is going to jump back into the title conversation.

A beefier Haliburton could potentially factor into such a blueprint. Depleted Indiana (11-36) is on track to secure a top-five pick in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft, so the franchise will already have a new look next season. Fans may also need to get used to a physically-transformed Tyrese Haliburton. That should not be a problem, just as long as the Pacers resume their winning ways.