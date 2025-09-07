Tyrese Haliburton, one of the NBA’s brightest stars, couldn’t resist taking a jab at Kawhi Leonard’s recent “no-show” controversy with Aspiration. The Los Angeles Clippers star has been under fire after reports revealed he signed a questionable endorsement deal with the fraudulent tree-planting company. And now, the whole NBA world, including fellow players, is talking about it.

On September 6, Haliburton appeared on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff panel during the Iowa vs. Iowa State college football game. Former NFL running back Mark Ingram jokingly asked him if he knew where he could apply for one of those no-show jobs like Kawhi Leonard’s. Without missing a beat, Haliburton quipped, “Tell them to find me too!”

“Do you know where I can apply for one of those no show jobs like Kawhi got?” Tyrese Haliburton: “Tell them to find me too!” 😭 (h/t @42tndidehonho)pic.twitter.com/Y9KuDKgLWr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 6, 2025

The comment drew laughter from the panel and lightened the mood around a situation heating up off the court. However, behind the scenes, things are far from funny for the Clippers. The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the endorsement deal, signaling the situation could have serious consequences.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who invested $50 million in Aspiration, has denied any wrongdoing. He insists the Clippers have always followed the NBA rules.

Meanwhile, Leonard himself has remained silent and unaffected publicly. He was recently spotted enjoying the US Open men’s semifinal in New York, seemingly unfazed by the growing storm around him. The former NBA Champion just sat there, with his earphones on, watching Jannik Sinner take on Felix Auger-Aliassime. As the league’s probe continues, it’s clear this saga won’t disappear anytime soon.

Haliburton’s lighthearted remark captures the mix of amusement and disbelief many feel about the scandal. Whether this no-show deal will lead to penalties or changes within the Clippers organization remains to be seen. But for now, Haliburton’s joke has added a little humor to an otherwise serious controversy. Fans and players alike will be watching closely as this story unfolds in the weeks to come. Hopefully for Clippers fans, this situation will not affect Leonard's game while he's on the court.