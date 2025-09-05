The Los Angeles Clippers are no strangers to scrutiny, but this time the spotlight shines on the franchise’s financial ties. Team owner Steve Ballmer publicly denied having any involvement in Kawhi Leonard’s endorsement deal with Aspiration — a defunct eco-banking firm now at the center of a league investigation.

According to insider Brett Siegel, Ballmer and the organization had nothing to do with Leonard’s deal with Aspiration.

“Clippers owner Steve Ballmer says the organization introduced Kawhi Leonard to Aspiration but had no involvement with the contract.”

Leonard’s endorsement deal with Aspiration was initially reported as a four-year agreement worth $28 million. However, further reporting suggests the total compensation may have reached $48 million, including an additional $20 million in company stock secured through a separate side agreement. The close similarity between that figure and Ballmer’s $50 million investment in Aspiration has sparked widespread attention and fueled ongoing speculation.

The NBA salary cap investigation focuses on whether this endorsement constituted a form of circumvention — a way to funnel off-the-books money to Leonard, the Clippers’ franchise star. The Clippers owner claims his own investment was minor and lacked any governance rights, reiterating that the team only helped make an introduction and nothing more.

The backdrop is the Aspiration fraud scandal, which escalated after the company collapsed financially. In 2024, its co-founder pleaded guilty to orchestrating a $248 million investor fraud scheme, reigniting scrutiny over how Leonard's endorsement deal was structured.

For the Clippers, the timing couldn’t be worse. Since the arrival of the two-time Finals MVP in the 2019–20 season, the team has reached the Western Conference Finals just once — falling short of the NBA Finals despite several contending rosters. Their recent trajectory includes three first-round exits in the last four seasons, most recently losing to the Nuggets in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. With their core aging and the championship window rapidly closing, any punishment — from fines to lost draft picks — could be devastating to their long-term plans. In a competitive Western Conference, and with Leonard still performing at an elite level, the franchise cannot afford distractions or sanctions.

As the NBA salary cap investigation continues, both Ballmer and Leonard maintain they followed protocol. But until the league concludes its review, the cloud over this controversial deal will continue to hang over Los Angeles.