Tyrese Haliburton made sure to get the Indiana Pacers off to a good start in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. He was so good, however, that he actually made history.

With Jalen Brunson and the Knicks winning Game 3 in Indianapolis, the pressure was back on the Pacers to respond and Haliburton made sure to do just that.

Tyrese Haliburton makes insane NBA history in 1st half of Game 4 vs. Knicks

The Indiana Pacers lead the New York Knicks at the half of Game 4, 69-64, in what has felt like a physical and high-paced game. Indiana got out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter thanks to a monster start by Tyrese Haliburton.

In 11 first quarter minutes, Haliburton tallied 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists with no turnovers. Haliburton shot 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the opening period of Game 4. He became the first player ever to record those numbers in a quarter of an NBA Playoff game.

But he wasn't done.

Tyrese Haliburton picked up right where he left off in the second quarter, and put up a statline that has never been done in NBA playoff history. The Pacers star recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, and no turnovers in the first half of Game 4 against the Knicks.

Haliburton became the first player ever to record at least 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in a playoff half. And that doesn't even include the fact that he committed zero turnovers, which is absurd considering how much Indiana relies on him to facilitate and create offense for himself as well as others.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 of his 14 points in the second quarter for the Knicks, who retook the lead in the second quarter despite trailing by 10 points in the first. Jalen Brunson recorded a team-high 16 points with four assists in the first half, and OG Anunoby added 13 points.

Game 4 is likely going to be the most important game in this series.

Despite leading the Eastern Conference Finals 2-1, the Pacers would be giving up home-court advantage with a Game 4 loss. That means the series would be tied 2-2 heading back to New York City for Game 5. Coming into this postseason, teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 best-of-seven series go on to win the series 81.3% of the time (191-44).

However, there are also some interesting stats on the Pacers side entering Game 4. Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 92.0% of the time (323-28), and teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road go on to win the series 85.7% of the time (30-5).

Game 5 will be Thursday night back in New York City. Will the Pacers go in up 3-1 or will the series be tied with the Knicks retaking home-court advantage?