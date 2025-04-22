After Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard exchanged words, the Indiana Pacers point guard is having more criticism come his way. In a story by The Athletic, they anonymously asked players who the most overrated player in the league.

Haliburton was at the top of the list, with 14.4% of the votes. In second, Rudy Gobert, with 10% of the votes.

Either way, the criticism of Halburton might be valid, in their eyes. Making the Eastern Conference Finals isn't easy, by any means.

However, facing a Milwaukee Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo and a New York Knicks team without Jalen Brunson certainly helps.

Fast forward to the 2024-25 season, and the Pacers are in the thick of the NBA playoffs. They are facing the Bucks yet again, but the roster looks different.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both healthy. Combining those two with other important depth pieces, they can be tough to beat.

However, Indiana made quick work of them on Saturday, winning 117-98.

Why do players think Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is overrated?

Some of it has to do with his on-court antics. Plenty are not a fan of the way he conducts himself. Although he doesn't have an attitude problem, some feel that he does.

Most notably, former NBA player Tim Hardaway called out Haliburton, and said that he would love to play him in his prime. Hardaway mentioned that he would make quick work of the Pacers star.

Either way, it doesn't discredit what he has done as a player. The Indiana guard is a two-time All-Star and led the league in assists last season.

While he didn't lead the league this season, his statistical averages went down. With a more well-rounded roster, he didn't need to play takeover every game.

It helped the team chemistry, and allow guys like Pascal Siakam to be more of the focal point.

At the end of the day, the criticism will continue to fly in for Haliburton. However, defeating the Bucks with both Lillard and Antetokounmpo could be a great first step.

Then, beating more of the Eastern Conference's lethal teams could eliminate those criticisms.