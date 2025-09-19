During the Indiana Pacers run to the NBA Finals last season, one player who stood out in particular in addition to Tyrese Haliburton, was his backup in TJ McConnell. McConnell endeared himself to Pacers fans when he single-handedly tried will the team back in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder following Haliburton’s injury.

TJ McConnell has universally become the example of the consummate role player, but according to Tyrese Haliburton, there’s more than meets the eye. During a recent appearance on ‘The Young Man and the Three’ podcast, Haliburton explained how McConnell often gets the better of him during practice sessions.

“I always say that TJ [McConnell] has helped me become great because in practice every day – most days in practice – I lose. I lose the majority of days in practice because of him. And that’s made me want to be a better player – a better practice player. He’s pushed me in so many different ways.”

Haliburton’s admission is actually not all that surprising considering how good NBA players really are. While Haliburton may the All-Star in the NBA, McConnell is a formidable player himself. Free from the constraints of a team-oriented five-on-five system, the majority of NBA players will look like stars in one-on-one sessions or in practice competitions.

Earlier this summer, Denver Nuggets guard Cam Johnson reminisced on watching McConnell play in high school and how good he was. Perhaps in a bigger role with more shots, McConnell’s production would soar. But he plays the role the Pacers need from him and he plays that to perfection.

During the Pacers’ playoff run, McConnell averaged 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 53.7 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This upcoming year, McConnell will be entering first of a four-year contract extension he signed with the Pacers during the 2024 offseason. The contract takes him through the 2028-29 season when the Pacers hold a team option.