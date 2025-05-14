In a defining moment of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton delivered a memorable send-off to the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Indiana Pacers clinched a 114–105 victory in Game 5, eliminating the top-seeded Cavs from the Eastern Conference semifinals.

With just over 25 seconds left on the clock and the Pacers holding onto a 111–105 lead, Myles Turner found himself wide open in the corner. The crowd held its breath as he released the shot. The ball swished through the net, extending Indiana's lead and silencing the Cleveland faithful.

But the real highlight came moments later. Haliburton turned to the Cavaliers crowd and gave a confident wave goodbye.

He had been dominant all game, finishing with 31 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the field, and sinking six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds, showcasing his all-around game and maturity under pressure.

The wave symbolized not just the end of Cleveland’s season, but perhaps a passing of the torch in the Eastern Conference. The 25-year-old guard was instrumental throughout the series, showcasing his leadership and clutch performance.

Turner, who played a key role throughout the series, added 10 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. His corner three-pointer, which he drained with ice-cold precision, was the final dagger that sealed Cleveland's fate. Turner’s performance complemented Haliburton’s brilliance, proving that Indiana’s depth and team chemistry were simply too much for the Cavs to handle.

The Cavaliers fought hard, building a 44–25 lead early in the second quarter. Donovan Mitchell dropped 35 points and nine rebounds, while Evan Mobley added 24 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Pacers stormed back with a 55–24 run, seizing a 12-point advantage late in the third. Indiana's resilience and adjustments under pressure proved decisive.

Despite their strong start, the Cavs struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 25.7%. Missed opportunities and Indiana's stifling defense sealed Cleveland's fate, sending the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As the final buzzer sounded, Haliburton's wave became an instant highlight. For Indiana, it was a statement of intent. They are not just participants in this year's playoffs; they are contenders. With Haliburton orchestrating the offense and Turner locking down the paint, Indiana is heading into the Eastern Conference Finals with momentum, confidence, and a clear message to their next opponents: underestimate us at your own risk.