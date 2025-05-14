With the Cleveland Cavaliers' backs against the wall in Game 5 of their second-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers, they needed a herculean effort from Donovan Mitchell to avoid seeing their season come to such a premature end. Mitchell may have struggled shooting from the field, but his effort and will was undeniable, as he went to the foul line over and over, risking life and limb just to manufacture points for the Cavs.

But with their season slipping away in the dying embers of the game, the charity stripe proved to be Mitchell and the Cavs' undoing. Down by six, 106-100, with a little over a minute to go, Mitchell drew a foul on a three-point attempt and had a golden opportunity to cut the deficit to a single-possession ballgame. Instead, Mitchell missed all three free throws, which especially hurt after he hit a three on the very next possession which could have tied the game had he taken care of business at the foul line.

Mitchell deserves so much credit for powering through all the physical punishment he's had to endure in the series. But he also deserves some blame for not capitalizing on the opportunities that he so diligently earned for himself.

Donovan Mitchell MISSED ALL 3 free throws in crunch time 😭 pic.twitter.com/rs3m3sy4rY — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Mitchell missing all 3 free throws after getting fouled in final minutes ruined the game for the cavs. I dont think mitchell could ever be a number 1 option on a championship team,” X user @KYSmusicbeatz wrote.

“Missed free throws in crunch time is choking & that’s just the bottom mfn line bruh ..Donovan Mitchell’s missed 6 free throws could’ve changed the whole complexion of the game,” @MADDIMADD7 added.

“The James Harden Donovan Mitchell comparison is stronger than ever. Continues to no show in the playoffs. Luckily the refs give him a generous whistle shooting 21 free throws to make his stats look good. Enjoy Cancun,” @BWTBUTUBE furthered.

Cavs have to do some soul-searching this offseason

The Cavs looked like they were in as good of a position as they can be to win a championship in the post-LeBron James era with the way they began the 2024-25 campaign. But as the old adage goes, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. And the Cavs will now have to question whether or not keeping this current core of theirs is worth it or if wholesale changes are necessary after their crushing series loss to the Pacers.

Donovan Mitchell can absolutely do the job as the number one option on a contending team. But the questions regarding the viability of his partnership with Darius Garland in the playoffs are valid more than ever, while the Jarrett Allen-Evan Mobley duo will also have its fair share of critics heading into a long and cold offseason.