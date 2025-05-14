The Indiana Pacers have become one of the peskiest squads in the league, using an onslaught of offense and an undying motor to shift momentum in their favor. Tyrese Haliburton has epitomized that style of play and set the tone for his team during the 2025 NBA playoffs. He knows what is asked of him at this time of year, especially in close-out contests. He is answering the call yet again.

Facing elimination, the Cleveland Cavaliers built a 19-point lead on their home court in Tuesday's Game 5 battle versus the Pacers. Slow starts do not deter feisty Indiana, however. Haliburton, fully understanding the importance of ending the series as soon as possible, ignited in the second quarter.

The star point guard scored 15 of his 17 first-half points in the frame, going 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line. He capped off his surge with a shot from near the Cavs logo late in the half, bringing the Pacers within one point. They trailed 56-52 heading into halftime. The No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference stayed hot coming out of the break.

WHAT THE HALI?! Tyrese Haliburton knocks it down from the LOGO 🎯 The Pacers star has made 5 threes to go along with his 15 points in the 2nd quarter.

Pacers looking to make second straight conference finals appearance

Indiana assumed control in the third quarter, silencing Cleveland's offense and amassing a nine-point advantage entering the fourth. Haliburton had 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, five assists and four rebounds through the first 36 minutes. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and his teammates will surely count on him to finish off the Cavs, who are presently showing plenty of fight themselves. He has drained two game-winners already this postseason, including one to oust the Milwaukee Bucks and potentially end the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

The 2024 All-NBA Third-Team selection lives for the moment, but he is colliding with a desperate and banged-up Cavs squad that has the talent and depth to survive their bleak fate. Tyrese Haliburton will try to pull out another absurd shot or two in the final quarter.