During the ongoing NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, star guard and known WWE fan Tyrese Haliburton has not been on social media. Well, at least with one exception.

Speaking to reporters, Haliburton revealed he has “deleted” his social media apps. However, he will still go onto X, formerly Twitter, to check up on what's going on in WWE.

“I don't have the apps or anything,” he revealed. “I'll be honest, sometimes I've gotta log onto Twitter to see what's going on with WWE [chuckles]. [I'm] trying to stay off it as much as I can and not pay attention to outside noise as much as I can, as much as we can as a group. All that matters is the opinions of the guys in the locker room and what our focus will be on the next 48 hours.”

The Pacers forced Game 7 against the Thunder in the NBA Finals with their 17-point Game 6 win on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Haliburton had 14 points, one rebound, and five assists in the outing.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is a known WWE fan

Haliburton being glued into what's going on in WWE should come as no surprise to Pacers fans. The two-time NBA All-Star was featured on the June 28, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

He attempted to help Logan Paul cheat to win his match, grabbing brass knuckles for the “Maverick.” Brunson then intervened, causing Paul to lose. LA Knight won and stood tall with Brunson in the ring.

Haliburton and Brunson were also added to the video game WWE 2K25 as part of a DLC pack. Their fandom has paid off, as they are now parts of the WWE canon.

So, Haliburton will be able to catch up on everything once the NBA Finals conclude on Sunday, June 22, 2025. He will be able to pay attention to WWE as their summer season heats up.