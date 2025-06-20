Game 6 of the NBA Finals brought chaos and celebration to Indiana. With their backs against the wall, the Pacers showed no signs of fear. They punched back hard against Oklahoma City, crushing the Thunder 108-91 and forcing a Game 7 that now carries the weight of an entire season.

Tyrese Haliburton, fighting through a lingering calf strain, looked sharp and steady. He came off the bench and immediately gave the team a boost with 14 points, five assists, and two steals in just 23 minutes. His court vision and quick hands lit up the home crowd and kept Indiana in full control of the pace.

But after the final buzzer, Haliburton pointed the spotlight elsewhere. All eyes turned to T.J. McConnell, the veteran guard who once again proved why he is one of the most underrated players in the league.

“He’s unbelievable. He’s the great white hope, that’s what we call him,” Haliburton said with a grin, a nod to the scrappy, tireless style that has become McConnell’s trademark.

McConnell’s stat line backed up every word. He dropped 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out six assists, and snatched four steals. He played with a fire that burned through every possession, diving for loose balls, hounding Thunder ball handlers, and energizing his teammates from the moment he checked in.

This performance was no fluke. In Game 5, McConnell scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and added four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Even as Indiana lost that game on the road, McConnell made sure his presence was felt.

Now, in the biggest moments of his career, he is playing like a man with nothing to lose and everything to prove.

The phrase great white hope has a long history in sports. In this case, it carries more humor than weight, tossed around by teammates who respect McConnell’s underdog journey. Undrafted and overlooked, he climbed the ladder through sheer effort and unshakable belief in his ability. That same energy now powers Indiana’s Finals run.

Indiana’s defense was suffocating in Game 6. The team forced 21 turnovers and held Oklahoma City to under 27 percent shooting from deep. The Pacers pounced on every mistake and controlled the boards, denying the Thunder easy looks all night.

Pascal Siakam delivered a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Obi Toppin exploded off the bench with 20 points, while Andrew Nembhard contributed 17 in another steady performance.

But it was McConnell who brought the hustle that broke the Thunder’s rhythm. Every time the Thunder tried to mount a comeback, he was there to take a charge, poke a ball loose, or thread a pass in traffic that led to a wide-open layup.

The Pacers now look ahead to Game 7. The stakes could not be higher. A championship hangs in the balance, and the Thunder have been nearly unbeatable at home this postseason, but Indiana carries momentum and belief.

This team has come a long way. They were counted out early, with Haliburton’s injury scaring many. But now they have a second wind and have every reason to believe. They have T.J. McConnell.

He may not be the biggest name in the league, he may not fill highlight reels with poster dunks, but his presence changes games, lifts the locker room, and stirs the crowd into thunderous chants.

Game 7 will test everything they have built. But if McConnell has anything to say about it, the Pacers will leave it all on the floor.

There are players who rise to the moment, and then there are players who force the moment to rise with them. T.J. McConnell is the second kind, and Indiana and Haliburton know it. And if the Pacers claim the trophy, the rest of the world will know it, too.