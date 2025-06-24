The NBA offseason is officially here for every team as the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Pacers surprised the entire basketball world with their deep run in the postseason, and they nearly finished it off with another upset. Unfortunately, they couldn't get it done, and now Indiana has to find a way to get back. It starts with offseason decisions, and one of them involves Myles Turner.

Myles Turner is entering free agency this offseason, so that will be a major aspect on the Pacers' summer. The veteran center has been with the Pacers for his entire career, but he was a big part of this playoff run. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle wants to re-sign him.

“#Pacers HC Rick Carlisle said on @MorningShow1075 that re-signing C Myles Turner this offseason remains a priority,” James Boyd said in a post. “Of course, Carlisle noted that he wouldn't get into contract numbers or anything like that but expressed complete faith in the front office.”

After an outstanding college basketball career at Texas, Turner was selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Pacers. He has now spent 10 years with the team, and he has been an impact player throughout his professional career.

Turner has averaged double figures in terms of scoring during every season in his career. His best year was the 2022-23 season when he averaged over 18 points per game. He was terrific this season as well as he finished the year averaging 15.6 PPG, 6.5 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game. He is a player that the Pacers want back.

This offseason was already set to be an important one for the Pacers given the deep playoff run, and Myles Turner is a big part of it. However, everything has changed now that Tyrese Haliburton has a torn Achilles. He could very well miss all of next season, and that will obviously have a major impact on this team. Getting back to the NBA Finals without him will be difficult, so it will be interesting to see what Indiana does this offseason to mitigate that loss.