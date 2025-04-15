With the NBA regular season over, some teams are already gearing up for the offseason. Considering only one team can hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy, 29 teams will be looking to improve their roster. We've seen just how much free agent acquisitions can bolster a roster in recent years. The Houston Rockets' 2023 spending splurge resulted in them earning the two-seed in the Western Conference this year. The only team above them in the standings is the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they signed Isaiah Hartenstein last offseason.

There is plenty of talent set to hit the open market during the 2025 offseason. While a lot of the best players do have player options, there will still be lots of great teams who switch teams. Here are the 25 best NBA free agents this offseason.

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, player option

LeBron James is obviously one of the greatest NBA players ever. Many NBA fans even pin him as the G.O.A.T, but that is a conversation for another day. Regardless, James is somehow still going strong at age 40. With 22 seasons to his name, James is tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons played. While retirement has to come for “The King” sooner rather than later, he really hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and there is a great chance he will be back on the hardwood next year.

James is still one of the best players in the league, and he now has the privilege of playing with his son, Bronny James. A father-son duo in sports is extremely rare, and the elder James might wait for his other son, Bryce James, to come to the NBA. Bryce is committed to play at Arizona. Because LeBron and Bronny are teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, there is almost no way that he'd decline his player option and leave the team in free agency. Still, he has the freedom to do so if he so chooses.

As a player, James has lasted so long because his basketball IQ is unmatched. However, he is still one of the elite athletes in the sport, too. His pairing alongside Luka Doncic has worked wonders since the Lakers traded for the Slovenian guard, and with more time together, Doncic could end up as one of James' best teammates.

2. Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves, player option

Naz Reid has a cult following of Minnesota Timberwolves fans, and for good reason. While he isn't quite an All-Star-caliber player, he does things that centers shouldn't be able to do. Reid has an incredible package of dribble moves, and he can drive to the rim from the perimeter. Additionally, Reid made 175 3-pointers this season, which was by far the most for a center.

This unicorn-esque skill set has allowed Reid to work as either the lone center or alongside other big men, evidenced by his success with fellow/former Timberwolves Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The center position has been revolutionized and revitalized in recent years, and the Timberwolves might struggle to be able to afford Reid. Because of that, the LSU product might decline his player option in search of a megadeal in free agency.

3. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers, player option

James Harden is a former MVP. His MVP season with the Rockets was the first of three consecutive 30-plus point-per-game seasons for Harden, and the 36.1 points he scored on average in 2018-19 were the most ever for anybody besides Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

In the years since Harden's Rockets tenure, he has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers, and he has transformed into more of a pass-first point guard. Harden has twice led the league in assists per game, and this transformation has extended his career.

However, Harden has also had a resurgence as a scorer this year in Los Angeles without Paul George on the roster. After averaging 16.6 points per game last season, Harden is up to 22.8 points this year. Harden's stepbacks and floaters are all as deadly as ever, and he has seemingly found a home with the Clippers. Still, Harden is a player known for abandoning ship and requesting trades, so there really is no way to predict if he will pick up his player option or again leave his team for a new destination.

4. John Collins, Utah Jazz, player option

John Collins has flown a little bit under the radar while playing for the Utah Jazz, but he has put up sneaky great numbers. Collins averaged 19 points per game this season. He is an inside-outside player who shot 39.9 percent from deep but can also score inside.

5. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers, unrestricted

The top-ranked upcoming unrestricted NBA free agent is Myles Turner. Turner has heard his name in trade rumors for almost all of his career, so maybe this is the offseason that he finally leaves the Indiana Pacers. If he does, Turner will be highly coveted on the open market.

The center is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, but he also has a modern big-man skillset. Turner can stretch the floor and knock down 3-pointers. In fact, he has 756 career makes from deep. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers' explosive offense might make things easier for Turner, but he is the type of big man who can fit in any system around the league.

6. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks, player option

Had it not been for an ACL tear on March 3, Kyrie Irving may have ranked as the best 2025 NBA free agent. Unfortunately, that injury was not only season-ending, but it could hold him out for most or all of the 2025-26 season. Because of that, Irving is all but guaranteed to pick up his player option and return to Dallas next season, meaning he is one of the least likely players to actually hit the open market on this list.

Irving has come back from injuries and played like the same great player that everybody knows before. The point guard missed most of his lone college season with Duke because of a toe injury, but he still became the first overall pick in 2011. Irving has had numerous season-ending injuries during his NBA career, including during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and now, the Dallas Mavericks. He always comes back strong, though, and that is why he is already one of the greatest point guards of all time.

Irving has a case as both the best below-the-rim finisher in NBA history and the player with the greatest ball-handling ability ever. The Mavericks were comfortable enough with him leading their offense that they were willing to trade Doncic away for more defense in the form of Anthony Davis. Irving is a beast, but at some point, the injuries will start to add up. Irving is 33 years old and probably past his prime. He has rarely played close to a full season throughout his entire career, let alone in his years since the age of 30.

7. Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers, restricted

Quentin Grimes' free agent stock has shot to the moon since he was traded to the 76ers. Grimes has always been a quality 3-and-D guy, but he has shown so much more since being traded for Caleb Martin in a move nearly as questionable for Nico Harrison as his Doncic decision was.

In 28 games with the 76ers, Grimes averaged 21.9 points per game. This was partly due to necessity because the 76ers were riddled by injury, but Grimes proved that he is much more versatile than he was allowed to show earlier in his career. If Grimes doesn't return to Philadelphia, then his next team will be his fifth team in as many seasons. Grimes is way too good not to get a long-term contract. He is far from a journeyman and has instead found his way onto new teams with regularity for situations out of his control.

8. Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves, player option

While there is a good chance that Reid could demand more money in free agency than he'd get on his player contract with the Timberwolves next season, Randle would likely be better off picking up his option for next year. The power forward is set to make $29 million next season.

As seems to always be the case with Randle, the former seventh-overall pick had an up-and-down season with Minnesota. The Timberwolves shockingly traded Towns in a deal where Randle was the centerpiece. At times, his bully-ball style has created easy baskets, and his playmaking has been beneficial out of a front court position. Randle's shot selection and sometimes inefficient jumper have been troublesome at times, too, though.

Regardless, Randle is a player with three All-Star nods to his name, and he only recently hit the age of 30. He will likely be playing in Minnesota next season.

9. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets, team option

The Houston Rockets signed Fred VanVleet to an above-market deal in 2023 because they needed a veteran presence who could get the team to the next level. VanVleet did just that for the team, and now the Rockets are the two-seed in the Western Conference. However, their core has developed at the same time, and because the Rockets have seven recent first-round picks who are all contributors, they might not need VanVleet going forward, at least not at the price tag his team option is set for next year.

VanVleet is still a good player, but he has regressed in recent years, and he is probably no longer worth the $44 million he is set to make next year. The Rockets should consider bringing him back, but perhaps on a new contract.

10. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets, restricted

At times, Cam Thomas looks like a megastar. He is one of the toughest shot-makers in the NBA, and he just averaged 24 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets before suffering a hamstring injury. However, the Nets have been hesitant to commit to the scoring minded guard because he isn't all that efficient, his shot selection is questionable at best, and he provides next to nothing outside of putting the ball in the basket.

Still, scoring is the name of the game. Whether it is as a top-scoring option, a spark-plug sixth man, or somewhere in between, Thomas will have a significant role for some team going forward.

11. Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons, unrestricted

Malik Beasley has long been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, but he was only able to land a one-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons as a free agent last offseason. He will hit the open market again, and this time, he will receive a much more lucrative deal.

The Pistons thrived with Beasley's floor-spacing ability. While Payton Pritchard is the odds on favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, Beasley certainly deserves to be in the conversation. On top of the shooting, Beasley is also a pretty good dunker.

12. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves, unrestricted

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of many talented defensive players in Minnesota, and the Timberwolves are at risk of losing him in free agency, too. The Timberwolves are a second apron team, so retaining their players this offseason won't be easy. On top of the perimeter defense, Alexander-Walker is also a great corner 3-point shooter.

13. Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls, restricted

The start of Josh Giddey's career with the Oklahoma City Thunder was promising. Giddey became the youngest, second, third, and fourth youngest player to record a triple double. However, a lack of defense and shooting led to the Thunder eventually trading Giddey to the Chicago Bulls.

Giddey has taken his game to a new level after a change of scenery, though. The jumbo-sized point guard improved his 3-point shot (.378), and he is up to 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. His confidence is at an all-time high, and that was illustrated during his game-winning shot against the Lakers from beyond half-court, which was one of the best basketball plays of the year.

14. Guerschon Yabusele, Philadelphia 76ers, unrestricted

Guerschon Yabusele was a first-round pick in 2016, but he became a draft bust and was out of the league a few years later. After standing out during the 2024 Olympic Games with France, the 76ers gave the forward with an unorthodox build another shot in the big leagues. Now, the 265-pounder is here to stay. Yabusele used his massive frame to average 11 points per game this season.

15. Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers, unrestricted

Ty Jerome went from nearly out of the league to arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA, and he could certainly start for a number of teams. Jerome's skill set has been on display all season long for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he was a big reason why they had one of the longest unbeaten streaks ever to start the season. Jerome is averaging 12.5 points per game on one of the best teams in the league, and his fake lob eurostep move has been unguardable all season long.

The Cavaliers have a lot of money invested into their current roster, so they are vulnerable to losing Jerome in free agency. Multiple teams out there will likely look into investing in him as their long-term point guard.

16. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, restricted

Jonathan Kuminga has had an interesting career. After the Golden State Warriors selected him seventh overall, he spent a lot of his first two seasons on the bench, despite the immense potential everybody knew he had. Steve Kerr eventually gave him a shot, and he proved his worth when given starter minutes.

This season, Kuminga has struggled with injuries, and his production has been down since returning to the lineup. He has also heard his name in trade rumors throughout the entire duration of his professional career. Kuminga is a restricted free agent, so the Warriors will decide if he stays or goes. Considering the up-and-downs he has had in Golden State, though, he might sign an offer from another franchise.

17. Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks, unrestricted

Clint Capela has a very defined role. On offense, he doesn't offer much in terms of shooting touch or shot creation, but he is a solid play finisher. Capela can set screens, catch lobs, and secure put-backs. On defense, he is a good but not great rim protector. Capela's minutes and production have been dropping in recent seasons, and Onyeka Okongwu officially saw more court time than him this season. The Atlanta Hawks may finally be ready to fully hand the reins over to Okongwu, so don't be surprised if Capela walks in free agency.

18. Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks, unrestricted

Another impending NBA free agent on the Hawks roster is Caris LeVert. The team acquired him at the NBA trade deadline, and after that trade, LeVert had the most individual success he has had since his Pacer days. LeVert is a sixth man who provides energy and scoring off of the bench.

19. Dorian Finney-Smith, Los Angeles Lakers, player option

Dorian Finney-Smith was traded for the next upcoming NBA free agent on this list during the early part of the season. His numbers won't blow anybody away, but he is a reliable role player who can hit open shots and play solid defense. Teams with ball-dominant stars need low-usage players like Finney-Smith in their rotation.

20. D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets, unrestricted

D'Angelo Russell has been devalued in recent years because of a stigma that he doesn't contribute to winning basketball. Even so, the production is there. The one-time All-Star has averaged 18-plus points per game in five different seasons. However, his numbers did fall off a cliff this season. The Lakers gave up on him, and he ended his campaign with a 12.6-point-per-game average.

Russell is smooth and can hit tough shots, but he is also a liability on defense. His drop-off in production could signal that his best days are past.

21. Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs, unrestricted

Chris Paul, at age 39 and in his 20th season, just played in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. It was the first time he'd accomplished that in his career, and it proved he still has a little something left in the tank. Retirement is certainly an option, but Paul averaged 7.4 assists per game and played a big role in developing Victor Wembanyama.

While Paul was a great short-term answer at the point guard position for the Spurs, the team found their long-term answer at the position when they traded for De'Aaron Fox. Paul's leadership and playmaking are still valuable traits if he returns for a 21st season.

22. Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards, player option

Not long ago, Khris Middleton was a perennial All-Star and the second option on a championship team. The mid-range specialist isn't that player anymore. Still, Middleton could still provide valuable minutes to a team, but considering he is set to make $34 million next season, he will likely pick up his player option.

23. Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, opt-out

Duncan Robinson is still one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, and long-range marksmanship is the most valuable asset for role players in the modern NBA. Robinson made 2.6 3-pointers per game at a 39.3 percent rate this season. His current contract is an overpay, and although he can opt out of it this offseason, it would make sense for him to play under his current contract with the Miami Heat next year.

24. Bruce Brown, New Orleans Pelicans, unrestricted

A championship victory with the Denver Nuggets earned Bruce Brown a big contract in the 2023 offseason. The guard has played for three teams since he won the NBA Finals, though, as he seemed to have a perfect role with the Nuggets. Perhaps Brown would consider a return to Denver, as the team has had depth issues since his departure.

25. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks, unrestricted

Brook Lopez hasn't played for the Nets since 2017, yet he is still that franchise's all-time leading scorer. He developed into a completely new player during his time with the Bucks, earning the nickname “Splash Mountain” and extending his career in the process. Lopez blocks shots inside on defense, and he spreads the floor and hits 3-pointers on offense. He will be 37 years old next season, but he still played over 30 minutes per game in 80 starts this year. There is still something left in the tank with Lopez.