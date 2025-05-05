For those wondering if Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will attend the 2025 Met Gala, we finally have an answer.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his status for the 2025 Met Gala on the day of, Monday, May 5, 2025. James will not attend due to the injury he suffered in the Lakers' postseason series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, his wife, Savannah James, will be there.

“Unfortunately[,] because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season[,] I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” James revealed. “Hate to miss a historical event! My beautiful[,] powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!”

This year, James was set to premiere his new exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. James collaborated with Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.

Will LeBron James be at the 2025 Met Gala?

No, LeBron James will not be at the 2025 Met Gala following the Lakers' first-round playoff exit following his injury. He suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

The injury was the last straw in a disappointing series for the Lakers. James and the Lakers had their second straight first-round playoff exit. In his last 14 playoff games, James has just two wins.

The Lakers lost the last three games of their series against the Timberwolves. In the last game, in which the Lakers lost by seven, James had 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, James has won one NBA Championship with the team. They beat James' former team, the Miami Heat, in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Throughout the regular season, the Lakers won 50 games. They finished first in the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference heading into the postseason.

James now looks ahead to his 23rd season in the NBA. He was previously selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat, and the Lakers throughout his illustrious career. His son, Bronny James, currently plays with him on the Lakers.