Once upon a time during the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Clippers had six wins against 21 losses. But then a switch flipped for the Clippers just before Christmas, and they haven't looked back since. Following their 126-89 demolition of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, the Clippers have now won 15 of their past 18 games, surging to the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings.

Considering how poorly the Clippers were playing to start the season, not too many were convinced that they could turn things around. After all, this team was facing a mountain of injury woes, and to top it all off, they were also dealing with all the drama that came with their decision to send Chris Paul home in what would have been his farewell tour.

Even the most diehard of Clippers fans were losing hope. Robert Flom, the managing editor of 213 Hoops, an independent blog that covers the team, posted on X on December 20, 2025 that he was going to print out his tweet and eat it if LA, at any point in the season, were to go 15-3. And the Clippers' official account wasn't just about to let Flom's dare slide, hilariously printing out a receipt.

The Clippers make fan pay for lack of faith

The Clippers may have printed Flom's tweet and posted it in the locker room for some bulletin board material to get their season back on track. Whatever the case may be, LA has indeed turned everything around, and considering their stellar play as of late, they might have enough to compete for an outright playoff spot, especially if they pull off a huge trade.

As for Flom, he wrote on his X account that he'll be eating a printout of his infamous tweet live on the Clips N' Dip podcast tomorrow night at 8:30 PM E.T. That's got to be some tasty piece of paper for Flom, as he'll be delighted to watch his beloved Clippers go 15-3 even though it would come at the cost of his own diet.