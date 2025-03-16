Ben Simmons' NBA career has proven tumultuous over the past several seasons, but Simmons, now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, has his sights set on representing Australia internationally in a few years.

Simmons told RG that if his health allows — and that's a rather large if — he will play in the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are in Los Angeles.

“That's what I've always wanted — to play in the Olympics,” Simmons said. “If I'm healthy and I'm good to go, then I'll definitely be there.”

Ben Simmons plans to play for Team Australia in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles provided he's healthy and available, per @TheRGMedia. The Clippers forward last represented Australia in 2013 at the FIBA Oceania Championship.

Simmons has not represented his home country of Australia in more than a decade; at age 17, he played in the 2013 FIBA Oceania Championship and has not competed in international competition since. Unfortunately for Simmons and the NBA teams he has played for, he has not competed much in the league either.

Once thought to be a superstar-in-the-making, the former No. 1 overall pick's career went in a completely different direction starting in the 2021 playoffs. After Simmons passed up a dunk in a critical moment in a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, then-Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said he was not sure if Simmons could be the point guard of a championship team.

Simmons subsequently demanded a trade from the 76ers and, after a lengthy absence from the team, was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons' injuries began piling up around that time, however, and he has played in just 96 games since the conclusion of the 2021 playoffs.

Additionally, Simmons' stats have plummeted since then as well; in those 96 games, he has averaged 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 56.0% from the field and 52.4% at the free-throw line.

Earlier this season, the Nets bought out Simmons' contract, and he signed with the Clippers shortly thereafter. While his tenure in L.A. started well enough — he recorded 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in his debut — he has missed all but one game in the month of March due to inflammation in his left knee.

Simmons will be a free agent this offseason, and with his recent performances and inability to stay healthy, it is expected he will sign a minimum contract wherever he ends up.