Trades are some of the most exciting events in the NBA. They often allow players to have a change in scenery. Some of which can change the NBA championship landscape altogether. But while some trades are expected, others would catch everyone off guard. Here are the 10 most unexpected trades involving an NBA superstar.

Check out the gallery.

Knicks trade for Karl-Anthony Towns

Prior to the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the NBA by sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. It's worth noting that the Timberwolves were fresh from a Western Conference Finals appearance for the first time since the Kevin Garnett era.

The Timberwolves sent Towns as part of a three-team trade that also involved former NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Julius Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo.

Kevin Durant gets traded to Suns before the deadline

After several failed playoff campaigns, Kevin Durant eventually grew frustrated in Brooklyn. As a result, not only did Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks, but the squad also sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns just before the trade deadline. The move surprised NBA fans and sent shockwaves to the league, particularly the Western Conference.

Paul George takes his talents to the Clippers

Fresh from winning his second NBA championship and Finals MVP in Toronto, Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course that only happened when the Clippers executed a blockbuster trade for Paul George.

George's acquisition caught plenty of NBA fans off their feet given that he was getting comfortable in Oklahoma City with the Thunder. Moreover, if he did move on, many expected George would land with the Lakers. The move allowed the Clippers to form a playoff-ready duo.

Nikola Vucevic is traded to the Bulls out of nowhere

In 2021, it was obvious that the Orlando Magic were ready to blow up their core. While Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier would be the biggest names that the Magic shopped, no one expected that Nikola Vucevic would be on the trading block.

Initially untouchable, Vooch was sent to Chicago for a haul of role players led by Wendell Carter Jr. Vucevic formed a big three in Chicago alongside DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas traded for each other

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James led Cleveland to a historic NBA championship run in 2016 at the expense of the Warriors dynasty. A year later, the duo found themselves in a rematch against the Warriors for the third-straight year. However, the Warriors defeated the Cavs in five games.

During the offseason, Irving was frustrated for not being the leader of the team, leading him to ask for an NBA trade. Unexpectedly, the Cavs dealt Irving to Eastern Conference rival, the Boston Celtics.

In return for Irving, the Cavs received the Celtics franchise player at that time, Isaiah Thomas. Thomas had just finished a pair of MVP-worthy seasons with the Celtics, which made the trade more shocking.

Blake Griffin is shipped to the Pistons

With Blake Griffin's thunderous dunks for the Clippers' Lob City era, the former NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion was a fan favorite. Thanks to his contribution to the franchise, the Clippers even held a jersey ceremony for the former All-Star.

Little did everyone know, including Griffin himself, that he would be traded to the Detroit Pistons. While the move was a shocker, the move allowed Griffin to be a superstar with the Pistons.

The Spurs send Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors

With Kawhi Leonard unhappy in San Antonio with the Spurs, everyone knew that The Klaw was ready to be unloaded. However, no one really knew where he would end up.

And surprisingly, the Spurs traded Leonard to Toronto. The Raptors were in search for a superstar that could elevate them into a championship team. While Leonard wasn't exactly happy with the deal, he did lead the franchise to its first NBA championship.

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook swap teams

With the Thunder going nowhere, Russell Westbrook requested a trade from Thunder general manager Sam Presti. However, little did everyone expect that the Thunder would swap the former NBA MVP for All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Paul had just come off deep playoff runs with the Houston Rockets. As it turned out, CP3 and James Harden developed a relationship that went sour, as per reports. Unfortunately, both superstars continue to be eluded by an NBA championship.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett leave Celtics

The Celtics' Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen were icons after leading the franchise to its 17th NBA championship. Unfortunately, the core broke up when Allen took his talents to join the Heat's Big Three.

Shortly after, NBA fans were surprised when the Celtics front office opted to trade both Pierce and Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets, which marked the end of an era.

Pau Gasol becomes a Laker

With the Los Angeles Lakers searching for a second star to play alongside Kobe Bryant, the Purple and Gold executed a massive NBA trade for Memphis Grizzlies franchise star Pau Gasol.

The Lakers only gave up Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, the draft rights to Marc Gasol and a couple of first-round picks. The elder Gasol propelled the Lakers to three-straight NBA Finals appearances with back-to-back NBA titles.