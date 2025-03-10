In a game that could have repercussions for the Western Conference playoff race, the Los Angeles Clippers outlasted the Sacramento Kings in overtime, 111-110, thanks to some clutch heroics from Kawhi Leonard. This is not the first time that Leonard has willed his team to victory, and on Sunday night, the Klaw was once again at the center of the Clippers' game-defining play.

With around 14 seconds on the clock, Leonard found himself isolated at the top of the key against Kings forward Keegan Murray while down one, 110-109. The Clippers star made his move with around seven seconds left on the clock, driving right against Murray, which then drew some help defense from Jake LaRavia. With Leonard being walled off on the right side, he decided to go to the left and shoot an off-hand floater over the outstretched arms of Murray, Jonas Valanciunas, and a contest from the rear courtesy of Keon Ellis.

The ball then bounced softly at the back of the rim and nestled in through the twine, giving the Clippers their 35th win of the season in 64 games on such a dramatic turn of events at the buzzer.

KAWHI LEONARD WITH THE GAME-WINNER IN OT 😱pic.twitter.com/R0tTOps3ho — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Leonard may have had a rather pedestrian night, scoring just 17 points on 7-19 shooting from the field. But he seems to always find a way to deliver for the Clippers when they need him the most, and that's exactly what he did against the Kings.

Clippers fans celebrate Kawhi Leonard's heroics

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most divisive stars in the NBA. But everyone can agree on one thing. When healthy, the Clippers star is one of the most fearsome players to face in the entire association. He is a certified playoff performer with two NBA Finals MVP honors to his name, and on Sunday night, Leonard proved why he's such a crunch-time assassin even though his injury problems continue to persist.

“Kawhi shot bounced around like the one in game 7,” X user @breh_moments wrote.

“So glad Kawhi made that shot Clippers needed that Win badly!” @GeminiHoopz expressed.

“Imagine If Kawhi Leonard never got any injuries during his NBA Career,” @RobFrmAZ added.

“At least there is one NBA player who still knows what to do when the game is on the line. ATTACK the teeth of the defense- DONT settle for a random 3. Kawhi 🫡,” @Jacobtheclipper furthered.