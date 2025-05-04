Los Angeles Clippers fans are getting nervous as their team trails by double-digits going into halftime of Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

The Clippers got off to a solid start, getting significant contributions from Kawhi Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. throughout the first 12 minutes. They had a 26-21 lead after the first quarter, setting a nice tone as they are on the road against a Nuggets squad that has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way.

However, the Nuggets went off in the second quarter. They outscored Los Angeles 37-21 throughout the period as Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun stepped up to the plate. Denver leads 58-47 at the break, putting a lot of pressure on the Clippers to rally back.

Clippers fans are not happy with the team losing momentum, knowing that it's win or go home for both sides. Here are some of the reactions.

“Its not actually how the Nuggets are playing better in this game, its how bad the Clippers are playing…tough passes careless turnovers missed easy shots,” one fan said.

“Clippers are beating themselves too many players besides kawhi are playing like it's not Game 7,” a fan remarked.

“Want the Clippers to win so bad but sheesh the Nuggets are one tough team!” one commented.

“Classic Harden elimination game, Kawhi mid range is cooking, Jokic played passive but the nuggets still look dominant, great russ game so far, DJJ and Dunn getting too many shots for the clippers imo,” a fan stated.

“Pretty sure kawhis been the best player on the floor today it’s just that every single nuggets player is better than the clippers second best,” one said.

What lies ahead for Clippers after Game 7

The Kawhi Leonard era hasn't achieved the expectations the Clippers hoped for when the star forward arrived in 2019.

The Clippers only went as far as the Conference Finals in 2021, their first in franchise history. Everything else has either ended in a 3-1 collapse in the 2020 West Semis, first-round exits, or not making the postseason at all.

This game presents a chance for Los Angeles to make a solid playoff run while they still have Leonard playing at a high level. Anything that doesn't result in a win will only spell disappointment for the Clippers, which would sum up his time with the franchise.