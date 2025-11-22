James Harden delivered a historic opening-quarter performance Saturday afternoon, setting a Los Angeles Clippers franchise record as the struggling team entered the matchup at 4–11 and attempting to snap a three-game skid against the Charlotte Hornets.

Harden erupted for 27 of the Clippers’ 38 first-quarter points, the most scored by any player in a single quarter in franchise history. His surge provided an immediate spark for a team searching for stability and momentum after a difficult start to the season.

“James Harden just scored 27 of the Clippers’ 38 points in the first quarter against Charlotte. These are the most points by any player in a quarter in Clippers history.”

James Harden’s explosive shooting lifts Clippers as they aim to halt three-game skid vs. Hornets

Harden closed the opening frame shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 5-for-7 from three, overwhelming Charlotte’s defense with a mix of pull-up shooting and quick-trigger threes. His early rhythm carried into the second quarter as he continued pacing the Clippers’ scoring.

Through 19 minutes of action, Harden has totaled 35 points and one assist while shooting 12-for-17 overall and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He is also 5-for-7 from the free-throw line as Los Angeles takes a 62–57 lead into halftime.

The performance marked a timely breakthrough for a Clippers team in need of a jolt, with Harden’s record-setting quarter offering a potential turning point as they look to reverse their early-season slide.