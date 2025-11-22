James Harden delivered a historic opening-quarter performance Saturday afternoon, setting a Los Angeles Clippers franchise record as the struggling team entered the matchup at 4–11 and attempting to snap a three-game skid against the Charlotte Hornets.

Harden erupted for 27 of the Clippers’ 38 first-quarter points, the most scored by any player in a single quarter in franchise history. His surge provided an immediate spark for a team searching for stability and momentum after a difficult start to the season.

ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“James Harden just scored 27 of the Clippers’ 38 points in the first quarter against Charlotte. These are the most points by any player in a quarter in Clippers history.”

James Harden’s explosive shooting lifts Clippers as they aim to halt three-game skid vs. Hornets

Harden closed the opening frame shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 5-for-7 from three, overwhelming Charlotte’s defense with a mix of pull-up shooting and quick-trigger threes. His early rhythm carried into the second quarter as he continued pacing the Clippers’ scoring.

JAMES HARDEN 1Q TAKEOVER. 27 PTS

9-12 FGM

5-7 3PM

Watch on Clippers/Hornets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/YwKkPYmFCY pic.twitter.com/VTM8hCGjoK — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

Through 19 minutes of action, Harden has totaled 35 points and one assist while shooting 12-for-17 overall and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He is also 5-for-7 from the free-throw line as Los Angeles takes a 62–57 lead into halftime.

The performance marked a timely breakthrough for a Clippers team in need of a jolt, with Harden’s record-setting quarter offering a potential turning point as they look to reverse their early-season slide.