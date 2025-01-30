After a tense moment with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac revealed what he told the second-year star after the game. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers defeated the Spurs 128-116, but before the game ended, Zubac hip-checked Wembanyama to the ground in the third quarter. Victor got up and chased after Ivica before his San Antonio teammates stopped him.

After the game, Zubac explained why he intentionally bumped Wembanyamba after the play in the third quarter and said he apologized.

“I reacted a little. I thought I got fouled. I was mad at the refs, and I was late,” Zubac said. “I saw Wemby crashing, and I knew I had to box him out. Bumped a little harder. I let my emotions take over a bit. But I apologized to him. That’s not the way I want to be on the court and compete.”

Clippers center Ivica Zubac finished with a double-double (21 points, 22 rebounds). Kawhi Leonard’s 27 points led in scoring. Norman Powell also scored 27 points. James Harden also recorded a double-double (21 points, 11 assists). Victor Wembanyama’s 23 points and 23 rebounds led the Spurs.

Tyronn Lue’s take on James Harden’s triple-double in Clippers win

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue reacted to James Harden’s triple-double in a 110-93 win against the Wizards. Harden got a kick out of his head coach’s comments.

Lue spoke to reporters after the win.

“To take a guy who’s a dominating scorer who can score 50, 60 points, and then, now, you turn him into a guy who can get you 13, 14 assists,” Lue said. “Rebounding the basketball, I don’t know how he does it by jumping this high on the floor. But somehow, he gets it done. Somehow, he gets it done. He’s just, every time he’s getting better and better at certain things. And it doesn’t surprise me by him climbing the charts as far as triple-doubles. The rebounding a little bit, but the assists and points.”

Harden laughed loudly while waiting for his turn at the podium.

“It’s not about how high you jump,” the Clippers’ star responded. “You’ve got to track the ball. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I haven’t been the highest jumping guy my whole life, so I’m figuring out ways to impact the game, and I figure it out. I don’t know.”

The Clippers will face the Hornets on Friday.